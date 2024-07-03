Innocent Sadiki is pleading for donations and financial assistance from supporters

This after the actress and her family lost their house in a fire that destroyed their belongings

But Mzansi isn't budging and is convinced that the actress' story isn't adding up

Innocent Sadiki and her family are pleading for donations after their house burnt down. Images: innosadiki

Innocent Sadiki and her family are pleading for help after the actress' house was destroyed in a fire, but not everyone is willing to assist her.

Innocent Sadiki asks for donations

Skeem Saam actress, Innocent Sadiki recently lost her house to a fire, and her family has been asking for donations from the general public.

Having received new clothes with help from Tumisho Masha, the actress' twin sister, Millicent Mashile, offered her support by pleading with netizens to help the family.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared screenshots from Millicent's Instagram story, where she posted a bank account number for monetary donations, as well as the children's sizes for new clothes to replace the ones they lost.

The sisters also thanked the public for their prayers and donations in this challenging time:

Mzansi weighs in on Innocent and Millicent's plea

Sadly, netizens have grown suspicious of the actress and are distancing themselves from the saga, claiming that something fishy was going on:

ame_paranoid was stunned:

"She's already asking for money; she is not even going to call her insurance broker or something."

CastleLarger said:

"Our kids are starting term three next week; I don't have money."

MeepoM asked:

"What about insurance?"

NathiSibiya8 was relieved:

"I paid my insurance last week for my bond and car to avoid such things."

JustDineo_ was skeptical:

"I really want to believe them, but eish."

ta_marah7 said:

"Now she's claiming from us and not the insurance."

Dr Musa Mthombeni reacts to Innocent Sadiki saga

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Musa Mthombeni's reaction to being pinned in Innocent Sadiki's burnt house saga.

This after netizens spotted the doctor in a mysterious photo visiting the house and grilled him for answers, to which he finally came clean.

