South African actor Tumisho Masha recently helped actress Innocent Sadiki after her home burnt down

The Skeem Saam actress shared a tweet expressing gratitude to the actor for helping them with the essentials that they needed

Many fans and followers of the actress flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages

Tumisho Masha helped Innocent after her house burnt down. Image: @innosadiki/@tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

Not everyone will come out of their way and lend a helping hand to those who need it. Actress Innocent Sadiki expressed gratitude to an actor who helped her during a devasting time.

Actor Tumisho Masha helps Inno Sadiki after her house burnt down

The South African actress Innocent Sadiki was faced with a devasting and heartbreaking incident earlier, with many netizens showing her love and support.

The Skeem Saam actress was recently helped by the former Isidingo actor Tumisho Masha after her house burned down. Sadiki shared a tweet on her Twitter (X) page thanking the star for helping her family during this sad time.

She wrote:

"Thank you @TumishoMasha. My kids went to bed with pyjamas tonight. You rushed to the shops to get necessities for my kids and hubby. They went to bed like everything is normal even when the situation is so terrible. I appreciate you my brother."

See the post below:

Netizens show love to Innocent Sadiki

Many netizens showed love to the star after the tragic incident happened to her family. See some of the comments below:

@MkwanaziTL commented:

"Yhoo, so sorry Inno this is sad and heartbreaking, may God give you strength to start again."

@Fiqqzaro responded:

"Love and prayers to you and your family."

@RefilweMoromane wrote:

"You serve a God of restoration, he will surely restore."

@Neo_TheeGirl said:

"So sorry Inno. May God restore."

@gcobsie replied:

"I'm so sorry Inno, may God continue to show up for you and your family."

@MasshThabow mentioned:

"I experienced this last year, I know the pain of losing everything."

Thandeka Zulu loses her home

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the tragic details of Thandeka Zulu losing her home after the tornado disaster in Tongaat.

The singer was shattered and put off her work to travel to KwaZulu-Natal to see the extent of the damage.

