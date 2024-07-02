Millicent Mashile reacted to the tragic incident which befell her twin sister Innocent Sadiki

The Skeem Saam actress's family home was destroyed by a fire on Monday night, leaving her shattered

Her sweet message to her sister made many people emotional as they united in prayer for the Sadiki family

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tragedy struck on Monday afternoon, 1 July, when Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki's R3 million Johannesburg home burnt to ashes. Comforting her was her twin sister, Millicent Mashile, who shared her heartbreak.

Millicent Mashile sent love to her twin sister Innocent Sadiki, whose home burnt down. Image: @innosadiki, @millicentmashile

Source: Instagram

Millicent consoles sister Innocent after house burns

On her social media platforms, Millicent Mashile expressed her heartbreak over the shocking incident which occurred to her twin sister Innocent Sadiki.

The actress and preacher's family home was destroyed by a fire on Monday night. According to TshisaLIVE, the house is located in Fourways and costs about R3 million.

Reacting to her video on Instagram, Millicent wrote:

"Oh sisi. Seeing you today broke me in ways I can’t explain. But God is faithful, and I know he will restore what you have lost. You were preaching to yourself, not knowing what was to come."

On Twitter, Millicent said she was sorry for Innocent's loss.

Mzansi shattered by tragedy

Her sweet message to her sister touched a lot of people, and they reacted to the news.

tiisetso_mabula replied:

"@millymashile I pray GOD strengthens you too. We really thank GOD for you."

pula_mthembu said:

"I am so sorry for what you are going through @innosadiki , I couldn't stop weeping after I learned of the ordeal. I couldn't stop about how something so cruel could happen to you my lady and your family. I am praying for you family. God will send help, in the name of Jesus Amen."

radebe_lorraine shared:

"Obedience @its best…you don’t know what that did for your family by simply being obedient."

hilenikullakapepo responded:

"You've just said what I wanted to say. I pray that God gives them more than what they've lost. Our God is faithful."

mamukeyanimulelu expressed:

"Yhooo that is so heartbreaking. Hearing pastor P mention this on today’s prayer session was unbelievable. God is with the Sadiki family even in this storm. Will keep praying for you all."

Mzansi suspicious over Millicent's post

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mzansi grew suspicious after Innocent Sadiki posted content of her burning house and crying.

The Skeem Saam actress filmed herself in several videos crying as her house burned to ashes. South Africans are convinced there's something fishy going on, while others bashed Innocent for filming such a horrific incident

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News