The South African soccer player Sphiwe Msimago is officially off the market

The Kaizer Chiefs football player disclosed that he has paid lobola to his lover, and they are now traditionally married

Many fans and followers of the footballer flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kaizer Chiefs star Sphiwe Msimango ties the knot. Image: @given_msimango

Source: Instagram

Many Mzansi celebs this year are taking their love relationships to the next level, and Kaizer Chiefs star Sphiwe Msimango is one of them.

Soccer player Sphiwe Msimango ties the knot

Things have been looking up for many celebs and soccer players in Mzansi, and the South African professional football player Sphiwe Msimango shared some wonderful news with his fans and followers on social media.

Recently, the Amakhosi player shared on his Instagram page that he is officially off the market as he has paid lobola for his girlfriend of five years. The star tied the knot earlier and shared several pictures of him and his lover and captioned:

"A promise fulfilled."

See the post below:

Msimango's lover Bontle also posted about their lobola negotiations ceremony on her Instagram page and wrote:

"01-06-2024. A promise kept. Our love story is one of unwavering devotion. You have shown me the purest form of love, a love that inspires me to be the best version of myself. And I couldn’t ask for a more beautiful love story to be a part of. Thank you for being my soft landing, my safe haven and my partner in every sense of the word. Here’s to a lifetime of love, my FOREVER."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Sphiwe Msimango

Shortly after the star shared on social media that he was officially off the market, many fans and followers flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. See some of the comments below:

bernard_parker_25 commented:

"Congratulations Bro."

gavinjohnhunt responded:

"Congratulations big man!"

bafana_mthethwa06 said:

"Congratulations skipper. may God protect you and your family."

laaylaymak congratulated:

"Congratulations guys and it was lovely meeting you yesterday."

sphiwe_mahlangu40 wrote:

"Congratulations guys."

Arthur Zwane blasts Cavin Johnson

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane said Cavin Johnson was a downgrade for Kaizer Chiefs.

Johnson took over as interim coach last season and guided the side to a lowly tenth-placed finish in the PSL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News