Thandeka Zulu is said to be among the people whose homes were destroyed by the KwaZulu-Natal tornado

The singer expressed concern for the people from her community who were left homeless, some having reportedly lost their lives

Netizens are horrified by the traumatic event and are sending prayers to the people of Tongaat

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Thandeka Zulu said the KwaZulu-Natal tornado affected her and her community. Images: Instagram/ mazulurealsoulsa and Getty Images/ Mike Hollingshead

Source: UGC

Thandeka Zulu has reportedly lost her home after the horrific KwaZulu-Natal tornado. The singer and second half of Afro Soul was shattered as she detailed how her community members lost their homes and belongings during the disaster.

Thandeka Zulu becomes victim of KZN tornado

Following reports of the horrific tornado incident that took place in Tongaat (oThongathi) in KwaZulu-Natal, Thandeka Zulu revealed that she, too, suffered a significant loss.

According to TshisaLIVE, the singer, who was born in the small town, revealed that her home was destroyed in the chaos and is devastated:

"People's belongings have been swept away by this tornado. I've had to stop rehearsals to go home and see the extent of the damage."

In addition to the tornado, other parts of KZN were affected by heavy rains and hail, leaving community members homeless and having to pick up what was left of their homes and belongings.

Mzansi reacts to KwaZulu-Natal tornado

Netizens are horrified and prayed for KZN residents' safety amid the disasters:

Justvibing_02 was stunned:

"This is so scary! What must you even do during a tornado?"

Dailybreezeza said:

"I hope no one is injured."

alkebulan579927 wrote:

"The people of Tongaat have suffered a lot. Pray for strength."

dhb1989 was not surprised:

"It's always KZN."

phiwo_mzizi posted:

"Terrible! I hope no one gets hurt."

ZNxarhuni responded:

"Hopefully, it's not an omen of something big coming from that area."

Zuluboy considered for top uMkhonto weSizwe position

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Zuluboy's potential appointment as MEC of KwaZulu-Natal.

It's alleged that should the uMkhonto weSizwe Party take over the province, the rapper/ actor would be next in line as the new MEC for Arts, Sports & Recreation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News