Nota Baloyi promised Mzansi that he would bring Doja Cat and her brother back home

The controversial music executive said should the uMkhonto weSizwe Party win, they're bringing Doja back to reattach to her roots

Of course, netizens are convinced that Nota's claims are just tall tales and laughed them off, while others discouraged his proposal

Nota Baloyi claims that when the uMkhonto weSizwe Party takes over the KwaZulu-Natal province, one of their first orders of business will be to bring Doja Cat and her controversial brother, Raman, to South Africa.

Nota Baloyi vows to bring Doja Cat to South Africa

Nota Baloyi revealed one of his big plans following the general elections and the MK Party's remarkable strides.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the problematic music executive claimed that should the Jacob Zuma-led party take over KwaZulu-Natal, they would bring Doja Cat to South Africa

Not only that, but Nota claims they would also bring her brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, to Mzansi and have them "reattach to their roots'.

Briefly News reported that Doja claimed she has neither set foot in South Africa nor seen her father, Dumisani Dlamini:

"When MK takes over, we’re bringing @dojacat and her brother back home. She needs to reattach to her roots!"

Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's claims

Netizens discouraged Nota from bringing Doja Cat to South Ah, claiming she had bad vibes and was part of the Illuminati:

Nkosi_Shebi said:

"That fool is disrespectful."

KopanoAbuti asked:

"Can Satanism be cleansed, though? She's too far in it."

buckslevito posted:

"Nota, we don't need degenerates to influence little girls negatively. Come on."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't buying Nota's claims and trolled him:

moruno179 said:

"I underestimated you when you talked about Black Coffee. Since this MK thing started, you've been a bulldozer."

ParaLoseGoli asked:

"You and who? He thinks the MK has time for your foolishness."

Dumisani Dlamini brags about his children

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Doja Cat's father, Dumisani Dlamini, bragging about having many children.

The Sarafina! actor was dragged by netizens who called him out for being a deadbeat.

