Grammy Award-winning rapper Doja Cat's recent interview about why she has not visited her home country has caused a buzz on social media.

Doja Cat has revealed why she has never been to South Africa. Image: @dojacat and @official_dumisanidlamini

Source: Instagram

Doja Cat on why she hasn't been to SA

The issue of Doja Cat's roots has always caused a major debate on social media. The rapper whose real name is Zandile Dlamini has admitted that she is South African because her father is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini.

Speaking about her roots in a video posted on Instagram by @thehypecollector, the Woman hitmaker said her daddy is from Durban, South Africa. She also revealed that she has never visited her country because she relies on her career to throw her out to places. She said:

"My daddy is South African from Durban South Africa."

When asked if she had been to Mzansi, the rapper answered.

"I still haven't. I rely on my career to just throw me out to places."

Doja Cat's interview leaves Mzansi fuming

Social media users did not take lightly Doja Cat's response. Many said the star should stay in America and never bother coming here.

@darren_pather_ said:

"She can keep her satanism in the States."

@businsky19 wrote:

"Why do ppl expect her to be here when we all know daddy story.. "

@kgadiness added:

“I rely on my career to throw me out the place” is a bad answer. Maybe it’s just the PR guru in me."

@__.ucebo said:

"Zandile hlala lapho mama"

@trey.slate added:

"Problem is that South Africans are forcing her to come back and Yena akafuni"

Source: Briefly News