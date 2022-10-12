Dota Cat had many of her fans worried when she drastically changed up her look a few months ago

The singer's new image sparked talk among her Mzansi fans online as they tried to suss out her new vibe

One guy suggested that she looks like one of her father's characters that he played back in the 90s and people agreed

Online peeps believe that Doja Cat's new look was inspired by her dad Dumisani Dlamini. Image: @MalumSid/Twitter and @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat's bold look has been a hot topic for some time after she got a buzz cut, dyed her hair blonde, and shaved her eyebrows off. Many people were shocked by Doja's extreme appearance change, and they thought she might be going through a challenging emotional time.

South African fans of the pop singer think they've cracked the code and believe she took a page out of her dad Dumisani Dlamini's style book. Her father had a similar look when he played the role of Chester in Yizo Yizo, with both of them having similar platinum-short blonde hair.

Once a Tweep pointed that out, many netizens jumped in to comment on their striking resemblance.

Check out more pictures of Doja rocking her daring look below:

Beneath are some of the comments from local netizens about the father and daughter duo.

@MLutseke said:

"Chester was one of the coolest characters on that Yizo Yizo"

@BossLadyQueen_ wrote:

"Doja must come home to phahla badimo."

@technologybox20 posted:

"Doja Cat really is a copy of her daddy."

@CheezboyCheddar said:

"At least the inspiration was her dad."

@Tshupetso_M mentioned:

"The last time I saw Crocodile, he was shot in the back by apartheid policemen, and his chest exploded. That scene scared me as a kid."

@stexar_m said:

"Like father like daughter."

@sandisa_ posted:

"Now I understand."

@nkosinathiphaka commented:

"Yup, totally makes sense."

