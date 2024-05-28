Doja Cat's dad got candid about having many children, including his famous daughter

Dumisani Dlamini spoke in an interview about his other kids and was mercilessly dragged for being a deadbeat dad

Mzansi called the Sarafina! actor out for seemingly abandoning his children and bragging about it

Doja Cat's dad, Dumisani Dlamini, bragged about having many children.

Dumisani Dlamini opened up about having fathered many children. The famous Sarafina! actor revealed that Doja Cat wasn't his only child, saying he had many others who weren't in the spotlight like the rapper.

Dumisani Dlamini brags about his many children

Doja Cat's father, Dumisani Dlamini, appears to be rolling with the punches after his daughter insulted him on social media.

The rapper threw shade at her dad for not being present in her life and used some very colourful words to describe the actor.

Nevertheless, it appears Dumisani is still very proud of his daughter, and all his other children for that matter.

Speaking in an interview, the former The Wife star spoke about his children, where he bragged about having planted many seeds in his life.

Dumisani spoke about Doja and her allegedly abusive brother, who is also his child, but refused to talk more about him. He went on to reveal that he has a seven-year-old son who is growing to be a talented young man.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the clip from Dlamini's interview:

Mzansi weighs in on Dumisani Dlamini's interview

Netizens aren't impressed with what Dumisani said, and like his daughter, they called him out for being a deadbeat:

Aria4991 was shocked:

"Dude is bragging about being a deadbeat."

miss_andisa said:

"Deadbeats are so shameless."

RealSihleIV was stunned:

"This man might be worse than Future."

bontle_m___ wrote:

"I hate deadbeats with all my heart."

Blaq_Mannequin posted:

"He is literally patting his back for being a disreputable person."

miss_machika called Dumisani out:

"He's a proud deadbeat, I must say. I don't blame her for cursing him out, and y'all must stop saying she's South African."

