American rapper Doja Cat recently spoke highly and proudly of her father Dumisani Dlamini

A video of the star during an interview, beaming with joy when talked about her dad, was shared on social media

Many fans were enraged seeing Doja Cat speaking highly of her father while he doesn't make an effort to be present in her life

Doja Cat spoke highly of her father Dumisani Dlamini. Image: Mike Coppola/Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

American well-known entertainer Doja Cat and her father, actor Dumisani Dlamini, have been making headlines regarding their relationship.

Doja Cat speaks fondly about her father

Well-known rapper Doja Cat became the talk of the town once again on social media after she updated her bio on her Twitter (X) account, mentioning that he was a deadbeat.

Recently, the star who caused a buzz with her Met Gala outfit spoke highly of her father during an interview. @SupaJacks posted the video of Doja Cat beaming joyfully as she talks about Dumisani Dlamini.

He captioned the video:

"If I was Dumisani Dlamini I would be ashamed of myself. Doja Cat talks about him in most of her interviews she does but it seems he's not making efforts to be part of her life or even see her, since she says she's never met him."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens enraged that Doja Cat speaks fondly of her dad

Shortly after the video of the rapper was posted online, many netizens were enraged. See some of the comments below:

@inobandras said:

"Awazi bandla. Get hold of him. Uzozwa istory esihlukile."

@mphoray22 responded:

"Bro I've seen many interviews of her talking about her father, she sounds so proud and you can tell she'd love to meet her dad. But dad is not bothered. In one of her interviews she said Dumisani Dlamini used to like and comment on her Instagram posts back then but not anymore."

@jimmy_soot_ replied:

"But how do you his not in his life?"

@FMatshidzula commented:

"I once drove with this man to KZN from Soweto. He told me about his daughter being a celebrity and residing overseas. Too bad I didn’t know he was referring to Doja Cat. All I can say is that he talks a lot about her and he mentioned that she once visited him."

@FsTebza mentioned:

"She brushed him off when he tried to reconnect with her.. then for her peace sake , he gave her space so it doesn't look like he is coming for her riches & fame."

@dineokxxx17217 wrote:

"He tried to reach out to her numerous times she refuses to reconcile because he never cared for her growing up when he came back to SA."

Doja Cat speaks about her father Dumisani Dlamini

Briefly News previously reported that Doja Cat opened up about her non-existent relationship with her father, Dumisani Dlamini.

The Kiss Me More hitmaker revealed that she has never met her father despite their popularity, appearing to express an interest in getting to know him.

