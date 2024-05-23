Fans could not get enough of the throwback video clip of Sorisha Naidoo acting on the classic TV programme Home Affairs

Sorisha acted alongside former Isidingo actor Jack Devnarain, and in this clip, they appear much younger

Many are in disbelief that she is the same woman on The Real Housewives Of Durban, but they still harbour the same feelings towards her

Sorisha Naidoo is a woman of many talents. Her die-hard fans know that she started out as an actress before gracing the hit reality TV show The Real Housewives of Durban. A clip of her doing her thing has trended on TikTok, and fans cannot get enough of it.

Reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo trended after a throwback clip of her acting in a 2005 series called 'Home Affairs.' Image: @sorishanaidoo

Sorisha Naidoo was in a hit TV show

An old video clip of Sorisha Naidoo acting in the classic TV program Home Affairs has stunned many of her fans on the video streaming platform.

In the video clip, Sorisha acted alongside former Isidingo actor Jack Devnarain. Sorisha played the feisty role of a medical doctor by the name of Shanti Maharaj.

She was in a love triangle with two men, one of whom was portrayed by Devnarain as Raj. Maharaj was also in love with a man named Praveshan, who was played by Strini Pillai.

Netizens react to the clip

The video, which has since garnered several views on TikTok and 12.3 K likes, was posted by Ta Qapza with the caption:

"She’s defs my favourite girl!"

Fans are awed that this is the same Sorisha Naidoo who is always at the centre of drama on the hot Durban reality show.

Nonetheless, Naidoo still received praise online.

uSdudla said:

"I can hear Sorisha, but I struggle to see her."

Mbali M asked:

"Honestly guys, who is this woman because it cannot be Sorisha."

Nathi pointed out:

"Rajesh looks so young."

Thando Mhlungu added:

"I can hear her, but I cannot see her."

Lather gushed:

"Guys, Sorisha is really stunning."

Sarisha storms off reunion barefoot

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sorisha Naidoo left The Real Housewives Of Durban Season 4 reunion barefoot as she was done with the show. that she walked off during the show

When tensions started to rise up, Sorisha got up and left with her shoes in her hand. The star mentioned how she regained her peace when she reunited with her loved ones. The season of the hit Durban reality TV show saw the ladies form alliances, but things turned sour, leaving them divided.

