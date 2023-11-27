Comedian Tol AS$ Mo finds himself in a love triangle after a clip of him looking all cosy with his ex-wife Mome Nale at a restaurant goes viral

The two have been rumoured to be back together and in a relationship after the clip was shared on social media

A source and close friend of Mo's alleged lover, Kat, said her friend and the comedian are still dating and that Mome is a non-factor at this stage

Tol AS$ Mo is allegedly in a love triangle. Image: @ @TheSAnews, @MDNewss

Haike, it seems like 2023 is not going well for comedian Tol AS$ Mo. The star finds himself making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Mo has been rumoured lately to be in a love triangle

Tol AS$ Mo allegedly back together with ex-wife Mome Nale

In September, pics were leaked revealing the alleged new woman in the comedian's life after he announced the divorce between him and his ex-wife, Mome Mahlangu, who is now Mome Nale.

A clip has been circulating on social media of Tol AS$ Mo and his ex-wife Mome looking all cosy at an unknown restaurant, leaving many fans confused about whether they are back together. The video was shared by news and gossip page MDNews on X, formerly Twitter.

They captioned the clip:

"Tol As* Mo and his wife Mome Mahlangu are back together."

Watch the video below:

A source says Tol AS$ Mo is still dating his lover Kat

After the video flooded social media streets, a source close to the alleged lover of Mo, Manthatisi "Kat" Tlhakoane, told ZiMoja that the two are still dating and that Mome is a non-factor:

"Mongezi is still dating Kat, and they haven't broken up."

Mo's close friend also told the publication that Mo and Mome are not sure where they stand with each other:

"Their days vary between positive and negative. There are moments of happiness, but more often, they experience challenges."

Mzansi responds to Mo and Mome's cosy clip

Shortly after the video went viral, social media users shared their opinions about the two being all cosy after the announcement of their divorce:

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Girl was always gonna take her man back."

@Dineo_Metja responded:

"Hehban is this the couple that had issues recently, and Tol A*s Mo said things about her ko Mac G, heheheh Haiboo drinking water is the best Shem."

@ADS_ZAR said:

"Practical reason why you should never speak ill of your Ex after break up, what happens when yall get back together now people know too much about yall."

@osiristhe1 responded:

"What happened to his whole Black Women mantra? Anyway, congratulations to them, beautiful when you get back with your person!"

@Nthabeemaringa replied:

"I knew that the breakup was fake."

@E_Thokozile commented:

"Di thaba tsa batho bae two?? Never ever think you’ll no the outcome."

