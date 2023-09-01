Manthatisi Tlhakoane opened up about her pictures with the comedian that have gone viral

Tall A$$ Mo was dragged on social media after pics of him and his alleged new girlfriend were leaked

The comedian and his wife, Mome recently called it quits after 14 years of being together

Tall AS$ Mo's alleged new bae Manthatisi Tlhakoane explained that she wasn't the one who leaked their pictures online. Image: @musathepope

Comedian Tall AS$ Mo's alleged new girlfriend, Manthatisi Tlhakoane, opened up about her pictures with the comedian circulating on social media.

Manthatisi Tlhakoane speaks out

Manthatisi Tlhakoane is the unknown woman who is said to be the comedian Tall AS$ Mo's new bae.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Manthatisi said that she wants to talk less about the nature of her relationship with the comedian. She explained that she didn't leak the pictures that went viral on social media.

She said:

"I don't like this whole thing. I don't like the attention I am getting.

"I don't know how the pictures got out in the public. I was not aware of them. We took the pictures and yes, that is me, but I did not release them. I also can't say much on the matter."

Manthatisi works at a prestigious hotel apartment in Sandton as an agent. She has been trending on social media after the snapshot of her kissing Tall AS$ Mo trended.

Netizens drag Tall AS$ Mo for dating a black woman

Social media users dragged comedian Tall AS$ Mo for dating another black woman after he said on DJ Fresh's podcast, that he was done with black women.

He said:

"It’s me that’s walking away, Fresh… I am f**ken traumatised. I am traumatised by black women. I’m traumatised to a point that I don’t want to have a black wife again."

He announced that he and his wife, Mome Mahlangu, have called it quits after 14 years of being a couple.

Seen post here:

Netizens shared their opinions on the comedian's new bae:

@Mskhloe_s said:

"Never and I mean never suffer with a man. As soon as he heals, he will leave you."

@Snerryveryberry said:

"After she stood by him through ALL THAT BULLSh*T? Allegations and all? All that embarrassment? Uyanya lo."

@Snegugu_masuku wrote:

"I thought he said he wants nothing to do with black women, interesting."

Dineo_immaculate wrote:

"Yoh we truly don't know the colour of tomorrow."

@Mrsk_khodi wrote:

"I am definitely seeing a white woman in this picture, cause there’s no way this woman is black!!!!! No way!!!"

@Ashleymatthun said:

"That is why as women we must let this men go through their darkest times alone."

@Yolanda_mqoqi said:

"Said he hates black women njena, yho men will embarrass you rha! Poor Mome."

@Starfire_buthelezi said:

"Let’s unfollow him as a country!!!!!"

Tall AS$ Mo is ready for a comeback

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that the comedian Tall AS$ Mo is ready to come back to his 15-year-long comedian career after stepping back for some years. After going through some changes, the comedian is now ready to get Mzansi laughing.

He gave his fans a detailed reflection of his career as a comedian and told his supporters that he is back and more confident than ever in his abilities.

