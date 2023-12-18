Doja Cat recently opened up about her non-existent relationship with her father, Dumisani Dlamini

The rapper revealed that not only has she not met her father, she has also never been to South Africa

Doja also complimented his old man and praised his impressive dance skills

Doja Cat revealed that she has never met her father, Dumisani Dlamini and praised his impeccable dance skills.

Doja Cat opened up about her non-existent relationship with her father, Dumisani Dlamini. The Kiss Me More hitmaker revealed that she has never met her father despite their popularity, appearing to express an interest in getting to know him.

Doja Cat addresses relationship with her father

In her successful, decade-long career in the music industry, Doja Cat has grown a large fan base of supporters who have grown to appreciate her unorthodox creativity and got to know some details about her life.

One such detail is her relationship with South African actor Dumisani Dlamini, who is Doja's father and one of the star actors in Sarafina.

In a chat with Ebro, Doja, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, opened up about her relationship, or lack thereof, with her father, where she revealed that she's never met her old man:

"I've never met my dad. He's so good at dancing, he's a goated dancer. There is a video my mom showed me where he performed on Broadway. He has so much ability and incredible talent when it comes to dance.

Ebro then asked Doja whether or not she had been to South Africa:

"I still haven't. I rely on my career to throw me out to places. I don't have pockets of time to travel 'cause I don't like flying, especially long flights like that. I know it means a lot and would mean a lot."

Dumisani Dlamini gets hitched

Having previously married Doja Cat's mom, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, Dumisane recently tried the knot and looks forward to building a life with his new wife, Ophelia Mulela.

Dlamini paid Lobola for his bride in September 2023 and was welcomed by her family with an Umembeso ceremony.

"My wife’s family and other guests who were there were very welcoming and that really made me feel great."

Instagram user Mmatlhaga_ shared some photos from the couple's traditional wedding:

Doja Cat performance makes Mzansi proud

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Doja Cat's MTV VMAs performance that had Mzansi beaming with pride.

While some fans claimed that the Paint The Town Red hitmaker had achieved legend status, other netizens challenged the claim:

ItsDevanteB said:

"Legend is a very strong word. It's too early to throw that out there, but I’ve always said she’s talented and passionate about her craft. Which is something I respect and love to see."

