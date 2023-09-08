Doja Cat's father is getting married after paying lobola for his wife, Ophelia Mulela

The actor revealed that they have completed the Umembeso ceremony ahead of the actual wedding

Dumisani says he felt welcomed by his bride's family and is looking forward to celebrating their union

Doja Cat’s father Dumisani Dlamini has completed the Umembeso ceremony ahead of his wedding. Images: Dumisani Dlamini

Dumisani Dlamini has paid lobola to his new bride Ophelia Mulela. The renowned actor, who is the father of American musician Doja Cat, is getting hitched to his partner after a successful Umembeso at her home. A source close to Dlamini says the couple is head over heels in love.

Dumisani Dlamini gets married

Actor and producer, Dumisani Dlamini reportedly paid lobola for his wife, Ophelia Mulela on 2 September 2023.

According to The South African, Dlamini visited his bride's home for the Umembeso ceremony held to welcome the groom to his new family.

Dlamini revealed that another ceremony will take place at his home in Durban where the festivities will continue leading up to the wedding:

"Another ceremony will take place in Durban at my homestead, where we will continue to celebrate this union."

Dumisani is welcomed by his bride's family

The actor opened up about his wife's family being very accommodating and making him feel at home:

"My wife’s family and other guests who were there were very welcoming and that really made me feel great."

Dlamini was previously engaged to Girlie Nhlengethwa in 2001 and later, Nandi Ndlovu though the unions were never successful.

Dumisani had been married to Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, Doja Cat's mother who lived with Dlamini in America before he made his way back to South Africa. At the time, Dlamini was on tour promoting Sarafina! with fellow cast members.

Mzansi weighs in on Dumisani and Doja Cat's relationship

Briefly News previously detailed Dumisani's strained relationship with Doja Cat.

The two have reportedly never met though Doja has expressed her interest in possibly meeting her father after hearing numerous stories about him and seeing him on TV.

The publication also revealed Mzansi's reactions to Dumisani congratulating Doja on her success.

