The 2024 general elections, held on 29 May, saw uMkhonto we Sizwe (MKP) making a surprising impact, ranking in the top five as of the latest update

Notably, MKP has secured over 30% of the vote in KwaZulu-Natal, showcasing its significant influence in the region

MKP's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela, emphasised the party's mission to bring hope and change to South Africans

With counting already underway following the 2024 general elections, which took place yesterday, 29 May, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MKP) soared high, surprisingly landing in the top five.

MKP is slowly climbing up the ladder.

As of the last update at 10 am on 30 May, the MKP was seen climbing up the ladder behind the EFF.

The ANC continues to lead the charts, followed by the DA.

However, the party has undoubtedly bulldozed its way through KwaZulu-Natal, with more than 30% in the province.

MKP is making significant waves in the KZN region

Despite facing many challenges, including legal battles, expelled members, and uncertainty about who founded the party, it could still attract numbers.

Many experts say the party remained steadfast in its mission to reshape the political landscape.

Speaking to Briefly News at the IEC's National Results Operations Centre, MKP's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela, highlighted the party's resilience and determination.

"It's important to note there have been 4.4 million new registered voters, and 77% of those are young people, the majority of which have never participated in any of the elections they've witnessed And that's why we say this is a watershed election. It's historical."

He said this reflected the results and how the numbers have been going.

"Yesterday's voting process was marred by numerous glitches, preventing many supporters from casting their ballots."

“Many people were unable to vote yesterday because of glitches, and this extension is crucial to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.”

MKP is not only hopeful but also pulling the numbers

Ndlhela said the growth in number of voters was undoubtedly coming from the MKP.

"We cater for everyone; we're a civil-based organisation. We believe that patriotic South Africans want to see change. We don't focus on politicism, you don't need credentials to make a difference."

"We believe we are the solution to liberate our people organically so. The only way we can do that is by involving South Africans, and that is what President Jacob Zuma seeks to achieve. To bring hope to those who have lost it."

