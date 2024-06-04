The tornado in Tongaat, South Africa, left five dead and many displaced

Relief efforts led by the provincial Department of Cogta are underway, providing shelters and aid to affected communities

Public facilities are being utilised as safe havens, and assessment teams are clearing roads to assist rescue operations

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court, weather and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Tongaat Tornado Tragedy: Residents left displaced and some dead following a devastating tornado in the area. Images: @_ArriveAlive.

Source: Twitter

A devastating tornado tore through the tranquil town of Tongaat, KwaZulu Natal, yesterday.

The community finds itself grappling with the aftermath of unimaginable loss and destruction.

See the video posted on X:

Jabulile Nkosi, a resident in uThongathi, vividly recalls the harrowing moment when the tornado struck,

Her voice trembling with emotion, she said the tornado left behind a trail of devastation that shook the community to its core.

"It feels like I'm just watching a movie. I can't believe what has happened."

South Africans are sympathetic

For many, like Nkosi, the fateful day's events remain surreal as they come to terms with the sudden and catastrophic impact of nature's fury and severe weather in the area.

@ashleigh_mok devastatingly said:

"Yooooh during winter "

@QueenEphanie suggested that:

"@MkhontoweSizwex Can we please find these families and make donations ward57 is keen on helping."

@OracleLexi commented:

"This is bad. It is still yet to rain again…"

Relief efforts continue for tornado-stricken Tongaat

According to IOL, the toll of the tragedy continues to mount, with five lives lost and numerous families left reeling from the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has been leading relief efforts, recognising the urgent need to support affected communities in their time of dire need.

"The KZN government is responding to several incidents caused by heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and hail storms that battered parts of the province, resulting in extensive damage to households and infrastructure."

uThonathi the hardest hit

Among the hardest-hit areas is the uThongathi region, where the tornado's ferocity was felt most acutely.

Homes were obliterated, roofs torn off, and trees uprooted, leaving a landscape of devastation in its wake.

Tragically, a woman lost her life when her home collapsed under the force of the tornado, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The tornado's impact was not confined solely to Tongaat, as neighbouring areas in Durban also bore the brunt of the relentless storm.

Heavy downpours inundated central parts, areas west of the CBD, and Umgababa, exacerbating residents' already precarious situation.

Communities in the Amajuba and Umzinyathi Districts were also not spared from nature's wrath, as houses succumbed to the force of the winds in Newcastle, Dannhauser, Nquthu, and surrounding areas.

See the videos below:

The widespread damage underscores the indiscriminate nature of natural disasters, which spare no one in their path of destruction.

"Public facilities have been opened as safe havens for the affected communities as the assessment continues. Roads are being cleared using TLBs to ensure rescue workers can attend to the injured."

Mngadi affirmed, highlighting the concerted efforts to mitigate further harm and alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the disaster.

