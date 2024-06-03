Heavy rains since Saturday have caused deadly floods in the Eastern Cape, displacing over 1,000 people and killing seven in Kariega, Gqeberha, and East London

The downpours have damaged roads and properties in Nelson Mandela Bay, forcing road closures and disrupting daily life

Authorities are on high alert, providing aid and clearing blocked roads, while weather warnings continue for various regions

Heavy rains since Saturday have caused deadly floods in the Eastern Cape, displacing over 1,000 people and killing seven in Kariega, Gqeberha, and East London.

Over 1,000 people have been displaced following deadly floods in the Eastern Cape, which left seven people dead in the heavy rains which swept through parts of Kariega, Gqeberha and East London on Saturday.

Heavy rains that have persisted since Saturday have wreaked havoc across Nelson Mandela Bay, severely damaging roads and properties.

The relentless downpours have resulted in widespread flooding, forcing the closure of several key roads and significantly disrupting residents' daily lives.

Local authorities have reported that the flooding has made numerous roads impassable, complicating efforts for emergency services and repair crews to assess and address the damage.

The South African Weather Services issued several warnings for severe flooding in various places and heavy rain in Gauteng.

Emergency services on standby

Emergency services are on high alert, with efforts focused on providing aid to affected residents and clearing blocked roads.

The municipal government has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to take precautions to ensure their safety.

In a statement, the SAPS noted that the heavy rains claimed the life of a police Constable from the Anti-Gang Unit in Gqeberha on 1 June on the R75 – Despatch Road.

"It is alleged that Constable Elroy May (39) was a passenger in the police vehicle when their vehicle overturned due to bad weather conditions. A culpable homicide case is opened for investigation."

Meals on Wheels noted that the Eastern Cape region has been battered by heavy rains, which have led to flooding in certain areas over the last few days.

"If you can, let us help those displaced families pick up the pieces again… Contact us to learn how you can make a difference in someone’s life today!"

