The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for southern KwaZulu-Natal

The province’s Cooperative Governance Department said disaster management teams were on high alert

The department has also advised residents to seek shelter in safe places and public facilities such as community halls

Communities in southern KwaZulu-Natal should brace themselves for a heavy downpour that could result in flooding and infrastructure damage.

SA Weather Service issues Yellow Level 4 warning

The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for areas in the Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umuziwabantu, and Umzumbe Local municipalities. The heavy rainfall was predicted to start on 2 June 2024.

The province’s Cooperative Governance Department said disaster management teams were on standby in the affected municipalities. Spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi told IOL that motorists should avoid travelling during this period. Mngadi added that the teams might evacuate people in high-risk areas:

"We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places. Public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter.

KZN residents share weather updates

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in the South, took to Facebook to share weather updates about their particular areas.

Helga Nauta said:

“Still pouring Port Edward. Stay safe. Already floods are being reported here as well.”

Yolanda Schutte added:

“Heavy wind hier in Illovo.”

Abhinav explained:

“Omg, I am in Durban, and all of a sudden, the winds picked up, and the temp suddenly dropped. Something big is coming.”

Bronwyn Baillon added:

“Light rain just started in Westville, Durban. Take care and stay safe ”

Amanda Black suggested:

“Level should be way higher... Port Shepstone to Hibberdene is getting hammered. Over 110mm since last night.”

