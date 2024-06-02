Two people have lost their lives, and two others are missing after floods hit Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape

The downpour flooded homes and washed away cars in parts of Kariega and Gqeberha on 1 June 2024

Disaster Management teams and Gift of the Givers have come together to assist those affected by the flooding

Gift of the Givers assists affected residents

According to ENCA, the downpour on 1 June 2024 flooded homes and washed away cars in parts of Kariega and Gqeberha.

Emergency services, who rescued 65 people so far, were reportedly working around to assist those affected.

The Gift of the Givers offered their support to the Disaster Management teams. According to @_ArriveAlive, GoG teams coordinated to provide emergency supplies to the affected areas.

Netizens weigh in

Many social media users tied the recent flooding in the Eastern Cape to the outcomes of the General Election.

@Tshepi_Mpudi said:

“Clearly, GOD is not happy with their voting ideology.”

@James682286761 commented:

“Wrong voting gives rise to this.”

@GeorgeVimba added:

“They vote ANC, who steal their allocations and get saved by GotG. Make it make sense.”

@MuskCp speculated:

“The results of voting ANC DA.”

@MOh_Coomalo said:

"Gift of the Givers for Presidency "

