KZN Premier Dube-Ncube commended disaster management and education department for swift response to heavy rains

Dube-Ncube officially thanked disaster management, rapid response, and communications teams for efficiently alerting communities about the weather threat

SA Weather Service issued a Level 5 weather warning for disruptive rains in coastal and adjacent interior areas

KZN Premier praises the disaster management and education department for responding to heavy rains. Image: Gallo images

Source: Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has praised the disaster management teams and the provincial education department for their swift response to the heavy rains affecting most of the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an orange, level 5 weather warning for disruptive rains in the coastal area and adjacent interior. Premier Dube-Ncube explained that this warning is triggered by significant impacts, including widespread flooding of roads and informal settlements.

According to SABC News, in an official statement, she expressed gratitude to the disaster management, rapid response, and communications teams for effectively alerting communities about the weather threat.

Schools were dismissed early due to wet weather conditions

Premier Dube-Ncube expressed appreciation for the proactive decision made by the provincial education department to dismiss learners and teachers early on the first day of school in response to heavy rains.

She credited this preemptive measure with significantly averting potential tragic consequences.

Continuous and intense rainfall has affected the morale of learners and teachers in KZN, particularly in the Midlands area, where numerous schools are already grappling with infrastructure damage from previous floods.

