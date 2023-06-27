Durban residents expressed their concern over the severe weather conditions experienced in the area

Videos capturing a terrifying "tornado" are circulating on social media platforms as residents share their firsthand experiences

Emergency services said the weather conditions worsened in the afternoon before the suspected tornado hit

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Severe weather sweeps across Durban on Tuesday. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - A suspected tornado swept through parts of Inanda, north of Durban, leaving several homes damaged and people in distress.

Severe weather hits several parts of Durban

KZN VIP Paramedics dispatched two ambulances to the area to provide assistance to anyone injured in the incident, reported TheCitizen.

According to KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the tornado struck the areas of Inanda and Idube, north of Durban, earlier today.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

McKenzie added that paramedics have attended to two individuals in the affected area who sustained minor injuries and have transported them to the hospital for further treatment.

Durban residents alert social media to extreme weather

Meanwhile, Durban residents have taken to social media to post videos of the severe weather.

The South African Weather Services has yet to confirm the tornado that wreaked havoc on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the video below:

South Africpostosts theories about dramatic climate change

@tobeka_n said:

"South Africa repent, turn against the sins."

@zanelemodise1 mentioned:

"Earthquake in Jozi, floods in Cape Town, and a tornado in Durban. Np man father God is angry with us."

@jeremkdmde7 stated:

"This is just the beginning, end times!"

@alvina096 wrote:

"Every year there’s some activity going down in Durban. Floods, looting, no water, tornado."

@erlinahmatlala commented:

"South Africa we're no longer hearing about these natural disasters, they're upon us yoh."

@vuyaniruneli posted:

"Climate has changed. Tornado in South Africa."

@tenjiwe123 added:

"That is a cyclone."

@theemodestnceba wrote:

"I'm starting to believe more and more in the weather control technology (weather tech)."

KZN paramedics under investigation refusing to climb downstairs and abandoning patient with heart problems

In another article, Briefly News reported that two paramedics have come under fire for refusing to help a female patient with heart problems in Umlazi, Durban.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said that the paramedics have been placed on precautionary suspension so an investigation into the incident can proceed unhindered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News