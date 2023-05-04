A police officer was tragically gunned down with his own service pistol in the Motherwell Magistrates Court

Police traced the man responsible to a minibus taxi, where he was subsequently wounded in a shootout with officers

The police officer's shooting has placed violence in SA in the spotlight, with citizens questioning if anywhere in the country is safe

GQEBERHA - The man who gunned down a police officer in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court has been wounded in a shootout with the police.

The cop killer entered the magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning, 3 May and disarmed the officer of his service pistol, News24 reported.

The man then fatally shot the officer working as an orderly in the courthouse before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police receive tip-off that leads to cop killers' arrest

According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the police's anti-gang unit received a tip-off from a taxi driver that the man was in his vehicle with the pistol.

The police pounced, and the man began firing shots at officers resulting in a shootout.

The gunman was injured and transported to the hospital, where he was held under police guard, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans lament violence in SA after police officers shooting

Below are some comments:

Eric Vuso asked:

"Criminals are ruling large in South Africa & even courtrooms aren't safe...How are ordinary South Africans gonna survive when even law enforcers are at their mercy?"

Sandran Helen cliamed:

"South Africa where criminals aren't scared to kill anyone anywhere ...that's why magistrates and judges can't sentence criminals because they scared for their own lives."

Billy Kgoroyadira added:

"Many people (cops included) think that crime cannot happen inside a courtroom. The justice system would tighten security only after things have gone extremely bad."

Maanda Shuska complained:

"Nobody is safe anywhere in this country."

Alfred Akanyang questioned:

"Rest well, officer. Killed by your own gun? If they can kill an officer with his gun, who are we?"

Godfrey Mbhiza said:

"And we still don't want to consider the death sentence as a country. There are certain obvious cases in which criminals should just be killed by firing squad once."

