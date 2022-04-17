12 Armed Men Arrested After Shootout With Cops, Robbery Foiled in Benoni

12 Men have been arrested following a shootout with the police who foiled an alleged robbery in Benoni

Police were alerted to an alleged robbery at a transport business. The Highway Patrol, Johannesburg Flying Squad and K9 Unit responded

Four men were arrested two days before in a similar operation when police foiled another robbery

JOHANNESBURG - A gang of 12 men were arrested by the South African Police Service following a shootout in Benoni. Police arrived at the scene and foiled an alleged robbery.

The Highway Patrol, Johannesburg Flying Squad and K9 Unit responded.

The gang of men were in the process of leaving with trailer full of copper when the police arrived resulting in a shootout.

Police officers arrested 12 armed men and foiled an alleged robbery. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Another shootout two days earlier

This comes two days after another robbery was foiled in Sebokeng where four suspects were taken into custody.

The SAPS shared the news of the arrest on their official Facebook page.

"Police crime intelligence team received information about a business robbery that was to be committed at a liquor store in Sebokeng Zone 14 on Thursday. A team comprising of Crime Intelligence Unit, Sedibeng Task Team, Sedibeng Tactical Response Team, Sedibeng K9 Unit and Sedibeng Flying Squad kept a close observation, monitoring the suspects."

Social media users shared their reaction to the news of the arrest in the comment section

Nwamgwena Johannah Makhubele:

"Good joboooo.God will continue to protect you all for the sake of your families while arresting those criminals. Well done officers ."

Phuti Wa le Khosi:

"Well done comrades and please remove those drug dealers as well we plead with you guys to clean our country and if possible search and confirm citizenship."

Tebogo Oliphant:

"At least Saps has members who have integrity who are not bribed...well-done to the provincial commissar Gen Elias Mawela his leadership has contributed a lot to the Gauteng province."

Collins Nkuna:

"Guns are like cellphones nowadays easily accessible and the criminals are doing as they wish, the police are doing their job well and they will be disappointed by the justice system."

Source: Briefly News