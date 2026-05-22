In an email sent to Briefly News, Michael Fisher, the former manager of Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, responded after Bomb Productions addressed her allegations against Bonko Khoza

The former manager raised several thought-provoking questions regarding Bomb Productions’ internal investigation

Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku previously shared screenshots to back her claims after Bonko Khoza responded

Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s former manager weighed in on Bomb Productions' response to her allegations. Image: nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s former manager, Michael Fisher, has responded after Bomb Productions released a statement addressing the actress’ serious allegations against both the production company and actor Bonko Khoza. Nokwe-Mseleku recently sent shockwaves across South Africa when she alleged that Khoza sexually assaulted her while they were filming a scene on the set of the hit series Red Ink. The actress claimed that the actor went beyond the boundaries that they had agreed on during rehearsals.

In response to the claims, Bomb Productions issued a statement disputing suggestions that the company had ignored or dismissed Nokwe-Mseleku’s concerns after the alleged incident. The production company maintained that it had taken the matter seriously and followed the appropriate procedures once the allegations were brought forward.

Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s ex-manager pokes holes in Bomb Productions’ response

Following the company’s statement, Michael Fisher broke his silence in an email sent to Briefly News and defended his client. His response focused on parts of Bomb Productions’ response and suggested that Nokwe-Mseleku’s concerns were not handled as she expected after the alleged incident.

Fisher argued that the investigation carried out by Bomb Productions was not impartial because the company itself had an interest in the outcome of the matter. He also raised concerns about the company’s reported efforts to secure an apology from Khoza.

“Aside from the fact that a disinterested third party should have conducted these investigations, the statement omits the following. As late as September 11, 2023, after a full month of these 'internal investigations', Thabo Boom, The Bomb Shelter's and Red Ink Productions' responsible producer on the set, in an email stated on behalf of The Bomb Shelter and Red Ink Productions that 'we are reaching out to facilitate the apology'. This is a direct quote,” part of the email read.

Fisher questioned why Thabo Boom promised to facilitate an apology from Bonko Khoza if investigations had found no wrongdoing. He added that at the time, no one disputed that boundaries had been crossed, and the discussion revolved around whether it could be classified as sexual assault or not.

“Clearly, no such effort to obtain an apology from Mr Khoza would have been undertaken by The Bomb and Red Ink Productions if their 'internal investigation' had resulted in insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations. I must add that, in actuality, at that time, it appeared that at no point did anyone dispute that the incident occurred. The discussion instead apparently revolved exclusively around whether the incident amounted to sexual assault or not,” Fisher added.

Michael Fisher tore into Bomb Production's statement on Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s allegations. Image: nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku releases evidence after Bonko Khoza responds

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku took to her official Instagram account and shared screenshots to back her allegations.

She also clarified an earlier error regarding the timeline of the alleged incident, correcting the date.

Source: Briefly News