Cape Town Comedian Hits the Mark with Skit of Helen Zille's Johannesburg Mayor Campaign Tactics
- Helen Zille's run to become Johannesburg mayor made waves, and a South African comedian, Danielle Du Plessis, seized the opportunity to dress up as her
- A content creator tapped into her acting skills, posting videos in character as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
- South Africans were in stitches as the comedian shared scathing commentary about Helen Zille's tactics during her campaign
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A Cape Town-based comedian looked and sounded just like Helen Zille in her hilarious videos. The woman created spoof videos joking about the strategy that Helen Zille settled on to hopefully get votes for the local elections. They nailed the exact energy Helen displayed during her quest to become the mayor of Johannesburg.
A video reposted on X by @zilevandamme of Cape Town Sketch Comedy Club on 21 May 2026, a lady dressed up as Helen Zille. She took a dig at Helen and how her campaign was targeting specific minorities in South Africa. Danielle referenced the way Helen Zille linked herself to the song Vulindlela, a beloved song among black people. The comedian started voguing in her Helen Zille costume, saying she was attracting the black and gay vote, a reference to minorities' general distrust of the DA.
Similar to Helen's antics, which included taking over public spaces where she would not be typically found, Danielle went on a similar adventure as a spoof. Helen Zille 2.0 was fiddling around with damaged infrastructure. Watch the hilarious video below:
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South Africa jokes about Helen Zille
Online users were left in stitches over the young lady's video. Many added to the fun with their own hilarious takes about Helen's campaign to be Johannesburg mayor. Most felt proudly South African because of the sense of humour Danielle showed with her Helen Zille skit. Read the comments below:
Media personality Redi Tlhabi was amused by the woman's antics:
"South Africans mara!"
@morembula admitted the Helen Zille spoof was comedic gold:
"This is funny, no lie."
@Informally_Yaya applauded South Africans' unique sense of humour:
"Nothing is serious in this country."
@MbaliHlopheSA also appreciated Mzansi's jokes:
"You just gotta love our country. It’s not DNA it’s RSA."
@khantwane joked about shady video:
" If "unserious" was country."
@MalomeMalefane was thoroughly amused:
"South Africans are all the same. We just can't be serious."
@WikusVT agreed that South Africans were special:
"Ja no, we will make a joke about everything in this country."
Other Briefly News stories about funny moments
- A video on TikTok made people laugh as many joked about men competing over who is the better white person in South Africa between them.
- South Africans were in stitches over a skit of Fadiel Adams in a TikTok video that became a viral hit on social media.
- A domestic worker made people laugh after posting a skit of herself dishing out an enormous amount of food for herself.
- Viewers were stunned by a gender reveal skit that may have gone too far after a woman targeted the mother-in-law.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za