A TikTok video showed twoSouth Africans who made a hilarious skit about race relations

The post featured two white South Africans, and they joked about how they make an effort to look more progressive

The video left people in stitches as the men shared hilarious insight about being a white South African

Two men posted a comedic skit about how they occupy space as white South Africans. The young men sparked discussions about navigating the country in a racially sensitive way.

The main shared the funny video on 4 March 2026, and it had other South Africans in stitches. People used the video as an opportunity to lightheartedly discuss race.

In a TikTok video by @anglerfish.tf two men were doing a skit about how to look like a good South African. They tried to one-up each other by doing things that made them look more woke. When one was reading a newspaper about racial issues, the other one took out the isiXhosa dictionary. The two men went back and forth, trying to one-up each other by pulling out classic African literature such as Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart, Nervous Conditions by Tsitsi Dangarembga, and one closed the competition by reading Nelson Mandela's Long Walk to Freedom. The showdown was a stand off of who supports the black community in South Africa the most. Watch the funny video below

South Africans joke about white South Africans

Many people thought the video about being a white South African was funny. Some online users teased that both men failed to do their best to be a good white South African because neither brought Steve Biko's texts. Online users appreciated the men's sense of humour when it came to their racial identity in South Africa. Read the funny comments left about the white South Africans below:

himma slammed both the men's efforts:

"No Steve Biko? So you’ve both lost😭"

lmb was in stitches over the men's antics:

"Top white 2 men in RSA, but they cant both be #1 😔🥀"

obelungu was also thoroughly amused:

"🤣🤣 Had me at Zakes Mda we are discussing that book in our book club ngo April."

biancaisafairy saw a pattern in the book they showed:

"The way I can tell you did ENG 110 & 120 by the books that were shown here 😭"

Bongi was full of questions:

"😭 Where did y’all even find nervous conditions."

🐝🐝 was impressed by one of their book choices:

"Things Fall Apart was a power move."

RB was also amused by the men:

"This is too hilarious 🤣🤣"

