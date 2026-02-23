A man shared a crash course explaining popular South African slang, pronunciation, and expressions that define everyday conversations

The viral TikTok video broke down common phrases like yes and no while he explained the unique meaning of it

Social media users enjoyed the fun lesson and said it perfectly captured the cultural mix that makes South African speech special

A viral crash course had viewers laughing and learning as it unpacked South Africa’s colourful slang, playful timing phrases, and the vibrant language mix that makes the Rainbow Nation sound unlike anywhere else in the world

TikTok user @mexi_mbilanje posted a fun crash course on 22 February 2026, teaching people how to speak like a South African. The video quickly grabbed attention as he broke down popular slang, expressions, and pronunciation tips. South Africa is known as the Rainbow Nation because of its 11 official languages and cultural diversity. The clip celebrated that mix in a light and entertaining way.

He explained that basically all the phrases sounded like 'mhm,' just said differently. The meaning changed depending on tone, length, and expression. A short 'mhm' could mean yes. A firmer 'hmhm' could mean no. A softer, dragged-out 'hmhmhm' could signal sympathy or sadness. It was less about the word itself and more about how it was delivered. He joked that South Africans had mastered the art of communicating full conversations using the same sound, simply switching up the rhythm and mood to get the message across.

Rainbow Nation slang explained

The tutorial by user @mexi_mbilanje highlighted rhythm and tone. South Africans often added warmth to conversations. Language mixing was normal, blending English with Afrikaans, Zulu, or Xhosa naturally.

Social media users loved the breakdown. Others appreciated how the video captured the energy of the Rainbow Nation. The clip left South Africans feeling proud of local identity and culture. It also sparked humour and sarcasm about being a true netizens.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Ndlela kaSompisi said:

"Take this, you're a qualified South African. 😂😂😂"

Matlhari said:

"But these are state secrets, why publish them?"

123445 said:

"Who did this with him and got all right. 😂😂😂"

GoldenRank said:

"I hate how I got all of that on point."

CHVM22 said:

"Who gave you this intel?"

Karen Tapiwa Bangure said:

"Why was I in sync? 😂😂😂😂"

Qiniso@peace said:

"And remember that every Mmm and Mmmh has its own facial reaction. 🤌"

Caliva said:

"It’s funny how I was saying all this at the same time as you. 😹"

NYONIYEZULU said:

"Literally... This wraps up all 11 languages. 😅😂12 including sign."

KeanoKonfoundence said:

"The fact we all just understand these. 😅"

