South African refugee flights to the US were temporarily paused for system updates and to remove duplicate applications

About 70 refugees were affected, and officials clarified that delays were to streamline the process and ensure accurate placements

Online discussions highlighted misinformation, frustration, and the need for clear communication about refugee resettlement

Refugees caught in a temporary US flight pause as systems get fixed, leaving hopeful travellers anxious but informed

Colonel Chris Wyatt shared a crucial update on YouTube on 22 February 2026 about South African refugees facing temporary delays in resettlement to the United States. According to Wyatt, flights carrying some Afrikaner refugees have been paused due to system updates. Reliable sources report that the pause is meant to remove duplicate applications, streamline processes, and fix inconsistencies that were affecting assignments. About 70 people were informed by an IOM officer that flights would be temporarily halted. The situation caused frustration among those who were already approved for resettlement or had tickets booked.

The delays were also linked to reports of pre-existing state assignments being redirected, leaving some refugees unsure of where they would be placed. Many of the challenges stemmed from system errors and logistical adjustments rather than policy changes. The updates are part of efforts to make the process more efficient, ensuring that applications are correctly tracked and that arrivals go smoothly. Wyatt emphasised that the pause is temporary and should help prevent confusion in the future.

System update delays refugee flights

Social media users discussed the impact of misinformation and conspiracy claims, such as white genocide, which contributed to panic among some applicants. Many South Africans expressed frustration at the delays, while others pointed out that system updates are common in resettlement programs.

The video by YouTuber Wyatt sparked discussions about the resilience and patience required for refugee processing. The first group of Afrikaners granted refugee status arrived in the U.S. under this special programme, but South African government officials have emphasised that the designation as refugees is incorrect and that many white South Africans remain economically privileged compared with other groups.

Here’s what people said

TheSonetp wrote:

“We are patient. We are just thankful for the help.”

Limpopo_Legends commented:

“We also started in February last year, did the interview at the USA Embassy, still in SA.”

Marian_USA wrote:

"What exactly will be done about this situation? People relying on Col Wyatt’s analysis is not enough. The Colonel clearly doesn’t have authority to find solutions. We need to act rather than stay grateful for crumbs. It’s shocking how people are left with no resources and uncommunicative personnel. Also, where do I report a US Embassy interviewer for speaking off the record?”

HermanSlabbert wrote:

"With RSC lack of communication and unanswered emails, I was ready to give up hope. But my transition to Cleveland has been amazing; caseworker secured Medicaid, Grant, and SSN in under a month. Job interviews are already on the table. Waking up to Lake Erie has turned my doubts into appreciation for my new home."

jo-annedemblon wrote:

"It’s comforting to know I wasn’t imagining things. Applied for Refugee program in May 2025, cleaned out my possessions, but nothing happened while others who applied later are already in the US. I’m organized and patiently waiting in South Africa. God bless President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸"

JazminYa wrote:

“Too many screwups are happening. Thanks to Chris for standing in the gap. Employees should be investigated for miscommunication. Appreciate those really helping.”

student798 wrote:

“Thanks Chris. Hopefully the real answer will bring happiness to applicants.”

Chris2USA wrote:

"We did all applications from Feb 25, interviewed in Sept/Oct, sold a lot just to get there, 700km return trips, cheapest overnight stays, 4 months later, nothing. Being unemployed for almost 2 years, paying rent and utilities. How will we get plane tickets when we’re begging on the streets? Was this the American dream or just a dream?”

MaraFourie-ci2gd commented:

“Hi Colonel Chris Wyatt, mods. Everybody on the stream.”

stonewolf7850 wrote:

"Strange that organisations previously handled much higher volumes of refugees from many countries, but now struggle with 7,000 from a single country. My process (applied Feb last year) ran smoothly, so something seems broken somewhere."

