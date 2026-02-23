Amerikaner, Pieter van der Walt, shared positive experiences about his life as an Afrikaner refugee in the USA

Many other Afrikaners report comfortable living conditions and job opportunities upon relocating to America

Many Afrikaners have settled in America after Donald Trump claimed that terrible things were happening in South Africa

An Afrikaner in America shared details about his new life in the USA and how much his family was given by the American government.

Source: Twitter

USA – One Afrikaner refugee in the United States of America has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to flex about his life abroad.

Pieter van der Walt, whose bio describes him as a 10th-generation Boer, shared online how much was provided for him and his family since moving to the US.

Van der Walt’s post came as some reports claimed that some South Africans didn’t have it easy in their new country, prompting others to share exactly what they had received since arriving in the US.

Amerikaners detail new life in America

Taking to social media, van der Walt explained that since arriving in the USA, he’s received a newly renovated double-story house, which was furnished and stocked with groceries.

“Wonderful Americans blessed us with the unlimited use of a fully fuelled F150 truck. God is good,” he said.

Van der Walt isn’t the only Afrikaner refugee to share details about their new lives.

Charl Kleinhaus, a former granite mining businessman, spoke about how there were plenty of jobs and how he and his family were eating well and living in a big house.

X user @roq1177 also posted a clip of an Afrikaner refugee’s living arrangements in the USA. In the clip, which was sent to him by a friend living in the country, an Afrikaner woman can be seen giving a tour of the apartment in which they were staying. The woman can be heard saying in Afrikaans that they received everything you want for free in the furnished two-bedroom and two-bathroom flat.

“Our fridges are full. We don’t go hungry. My only problem is finding the right Worcester sauce and pap,” she said.

She added that while some were struggling abroad, the majority were happy and content.

Afrikaners were accepted into the US thanks to a refugee programme set up by Donald Trump, who claimed that terrible things were happening in the country.

The first batch of South Africans arrived in the US on 12 May 2025, thanks to the refugee programme initiated by Donald Trump. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

