Afrikaner Refugees Share Details About Lives in USA, Flex About the Benefits Since Moving to America
- Amerikaner, Pieter van der Walt, shared positive experiences about his life as an Afrikaner refugee in the USA
- Many other Afrikaners report comfortable living conditions and job opportunities upon relocating to America
- Many Afrikaners have settled in America after Donald Trump claimed that terrible things were happening in South Africa
USA – One Afrikaner refugee in the United States of America has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to flex about his life abroad.
Pieter van der Walt, whose bio describes him as a 10th-generation Boer, shared online how much was provided for him and his family since moving to the US.
Van der Walt’s post came as some reports claimed that some South Africans didn’t have it easy in their new country, prompting others to share exactly what they had received since arriving in the US.
Amerikaners detail new life in America
Taking to social media, van der Walt explained that since arriving in the USA, he’s received a newly renovated double-story house, which was furnished and stocked with groceries.
“Wonderful Americans blessed us with the unlimited use of a fully fuelled F150 truck. God is good,” he said.
Van der Walt isn’t the only Afrikaner refugee to share details about their new lives.
Charl Kleinhaus, a former granite mining businessman, spoke about how there were plenty of jobs and how he and his family were eating well and living in a big house.
X user @roq1177 also posted a clip of an Afrikaner refugee’s living arrangements in the USA. In the clip, which was sent to him by a friend living in the country, an Afrikaner woman can be seen giving a tour of the apartment in which they were staying. The woman can be heard saying in Afrikaans that they received everything you want for free in the furnished two-bedroom and two-bathroom flat.
“Our fridges are full. We don’t go hungry. My only problem is finding the right Worcester sauce and pap,” she said.
She added that while some were struggling abroad, the majority were happy and content.
Afrikaners were accepted into the US thanks to a refugee programme set up by Donald Trump, who claimed that terrible things were happening in the country.
What you need to know about claims made against South Africa
- The FW De Klerk Foundation has rubbished Donald Trump's claims about racial discrimination.
- Donald Trump deleted a tweet claiming that South Africa was a dangerous place.
- The US President offered citizenship to farmers and their families if they don’t feel safe in South Africa.
- Elon Musk claimed on X that the media weren’t reporting on the genocide in South Africa.
- Trump claimed that South Africa had a policy of exterminating people, which is why he would not attend the G20.
Trump doubles down on white genocide claim
Briefly News reported in January 2026 that Trump doubled down on comments about white genocide taking place in South Africa.
The President of the United States maintained that he saw the numbers regarding the persecution of Afrikaners in the country.
Trump made the comments after he was asked what it would take for him to believe there was no genocide taking place.
