The Northern Cape town of Orania has recorded its highest number of births in a single year since its establishment in 1991

The latest census figures show steady population growth driven not only by migration but also by expanding young families

The announcement has drawn praise from Oranians and Afrikaners across Mzansi, as newborns will reportedly preserve the town’s identity

The small Northern Cape town of Orania made headlines after announcing a record number of newborns.

The Northern Cape town of Orania recorded its highest newborn number in its history on 20 February 2026. Images: Orania

Source: Facebook

On 20 February 2026, Orania’s town council confirmed that 36 babies were born in 2025. This is the highest annual figure since the settlement was established in 1991.

The announcement came from Orania’s official Facebook page and was based on the town council’s latest census data. The privately owned town is situated along the Orange River in the Northern Cape. It is home to an estimated 3,000 residents in 2026. It was founded after the end of apartheid by Afrikaners who wanted a self-declared cultural enclave where only Afrikaners could live and work.

A town built on self-determination

Orania was established on a former irrigation settlement. Its founders aimed to create a space where Afrikaner language, traditions and economic independence could be protected. The town operates with its own local structures, including a community bank and its own currency, the Ora, which circulates within the town.

Residents buy property through a shareholding system. The town has grown steadily over the years. It expanded its housing developments, schools and small businesses. Despite criticism and ongoing national backlash about its exclusivity, Orania has positioned itself as economically self-sufficient.

According to the town council’s 2026 data release, 36 newborns marked the highest number recorded in a single year since the town’s founding.

See the announcement here:

Afrikaners welcome the announcement

Briefly News compiled comments from the announcement post shared by Orania.

Tony Hewetson commented:

“Although I'm a white Irish descendant and not allowed to stay there, I applaud you for doing things for yourselves. Where, even in the rest of the world, do you find communities these days building new towns?”

Charlotte Olivier said:

“Every day gets better and better at Orania. I am so proud of the way you work together and achieve heights that nobody else will reach unless they work together.”

Nellene Dempsey wrote:

“Baie geluk! Julle boer vooruit.” Translation: Congratulations, you're moving forward.

Amanda van der Merwe commented:

“Baie geluk met al die nuwe babas. So groei ons Afrikaners.” Translation: Congratulations to those with new babies. This is how Afrikaners raise them.

Flip Venter said:

“Geseend is julle.” Translation: Blessed are all of you.

Orania was founded in 1991 by whites who wanted to preserve Afrikaner culture. Image: Cohen Van der Heever

Source: Facebook

More articles about Orania

An American delegation from the New York Young Republicans Club (NYYRC) is set to visit Orania.

A group of 49 white South Africans who fled to the US, claiming genocide, are reportedly living in distressing conditions.

A Northern Cape man shared a video debunking claims that revolts were happening in the Afrikaner-only town of Orania.

An Afrikaner man shared footage of Orania's tallest building being erected, a historic moment for the town located in the Northern Cape.

Source: Briefly News