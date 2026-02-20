A South African billionaire has committed R280 million to reward island residents for protecting forests, oceans, and rare species over a three-year pilot programme

Up to 3,000 adults will receive annual payments designed to link conservation work directly with household income and long-term community stability on Príncipe Island

The initiative also includes housing and education investments aimed at tackling poverty while preserving one of Africa’s most ecologically significant island ecosystems

South African tech billionaire Mark Shuttleworth has unveiled a conservation income programme on Príncipe Island.

Mark Shuttleworth launched an initiative to offer payments to people of Príncipe Island to conserve its nature. Images: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket/Oleg Nikishin

Source: Getty Images

He pledged to pay up to 3,000 adults annual cash stipends to protect the island’s fragile biodiversity. The initiative was founded in 2024 through his nonprofit, Faya. It will run as a three-year pilot costing over R280 million. It aims to improve living standards while safeguarding one of Africa’s most unique ecosystems.

The project will take place on Príncipe Island, part of the small island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe. Adults living on the island will receive what has been described as a natural dividend. This is in exchange for supporting environmental protection efforts. The move comes as the island faces mounting pressure from climate change, and limited job opportunities, which risks unsustainable development. Shuttleworth’s foundation believes direct payments will ease poverty while rewarding conservation work already done by residents.

A lifeline for a fragile island

Príncipe is home to fewer than 10,000 people. It is also recognised globally for its rare birds, marine life, and dense rainforests. The island forms part of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Many families rely on fishing and small-scale farming with imited infrastructure and few formal jobs. Many younger residents often leave the island in search of work. Those who stay struggle with living costs and limited services.

The R280 million pilot aims to change that situation. Residents will be paid to remain stewards of their land and sea. The programme will also invest in housing upgrades and education support. It will also give families more stability beyond the annual payments.

Mzansi weighs in on the initiative

Briefly News compiled comments under the post shared by Business Insider Africa.

Mpilonhle Mali Mkhize commented:

"I read a quote which says, 'Nothing goes unpaid for, and the prize is not always the money."

Brennan Williams said:

“Mark Shuttleworth has already proven he is one of the good guys. He made Ubuntu the software that made him rich, open source, and free for everyone. This is a great initiative.”

Audrey Hugo wrote:

“This is wonderful, and I applaud him, but please, Mark Shuttleworth, please help protect the Wild Coast corridor here in the Eastern Cape.”

Bapryd Mvelo noted:

“Environmental stewardship must be encouraged & rewarded whenever it is possible.”

Mmagwe Bubu commented:

“Rich people love islands so much.”

Jetty at Bom Bom Resort on Principe Island. Image: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

