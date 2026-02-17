Social media personality Yanda Woods got dragged online recently when she made a defamatory statement about Faith Nketsi

In a Podcast, Woods commented on the Have Faith reality TV star visiting the Epstein Island, due to her "past"

Mzansi responded to the video clip, and they offered their own opinions on the matter

Yanda Woods made some allegations about Faith Nketsi. Image: Faith.nketsi, Yanda.woods

South African media personality Faith Nketsi was recently dragged by podcaster Yanda Woods.

In a podcast, Yanda Woods and Seemah were discussing the explosive Epstein files, naming celebrities they think have visited it. Woods boldly named Faith Nketsi, shocking Seemah and their co-host.

What Yanda said about Faith Nketsi

In a viral video clip shared by @RealSihleIV, Yanda Woods can be heard saying Faith had visited the Island. To Seemah's shock, she quickly corrected it, saying these are celebrities they think would visit the island.

"Yanda Woods says Faith Nketsi has been on Epstein Island. Mac G is gonna ruin this girl’s life. Why didn’t you remove this defaming comment?"

Faith Nketsi has not responded to the allegation. Briefly News cannot confirm the legitimacy of Yanda Woods' claims.

An X account, @AdvoBarryRoux, shared this piece of information on X (formerly Twitter), and it attracted a mix of reactions from users.

Watch the X video below:

Below is what some people had to say:

@iam_Sfetso said:

"She said, and I'm quoting her verbatim, "I THINK Faith Nketsi has definitely been on the Epstein island" It's a thought, it was not presented as fact... You are the one who is now presenting a false account of her statement."

@refilwemosoma corrected:

"She said she thinks she’d go, not that she’s been idk maybe I understood it wrong."

@Ayanda_Cele added:

"Let me post this clip so more people can see it, but 'Mac G is gonna ruin this girl’s life'

@just_lordy replied:

"There are a lot of things, good things that the @podcastwithmacg network does, but censorship, esp. when it comes to public figures, is not part of their ethos. Free speech first, then dealing with the mess follows after premiering."

@warrenbeats stated:

"If she were, she would have been on the same level as Kim Kardash in terms of fame or living in America."

@AlouisMak shared:

"No official records or evidence link Faith Nketsi to Epstein; it’s all fan‑made rumours, not real stats."

Yanda Woods linked Faith Nketsi and Epstein Island. Image: Yanda.woods

Gareth Cliff responds to Jacob Zuma visiting Epstein island

In a previous report from Briefly News, on Friday, 6 February 2026, The Gareth Cliff Show shared a snippet of the host, Cliff, speaking about the allegations. He said that he wasn’t surprised that Zuma visited disgraced American businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

“Gedleyihlekisa Zuma. We knew he would be friends with Epstein. Come on, we knew it. We knew. We knew that Jacob Zuma, Sylvia Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, president of Italy. He was the one who had the bunga bunga parties, remember? He and Zuma were also close friends,” Cliff said.

