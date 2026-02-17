South African TV personality Gogo Maweni recently had fans gushing over her new whip

The popular sangoma bought herself a new Range Rover in celebration of Valentine's Day

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

South African popular sangoma, Gogo Maweni, sure knows how to spoil herself on special occasions. The reality TV star recently had many of her fans swooning over her new whip, which has been making headlines on social media.

On Saturday, 14 February 2026, while many others peeps and celebrities were celebrating Valentine's Day with their significant others, the 39-year-old traditional healer decided to buy herself a new Range Rover in celebration of the day of lovers.

Maweni posted several pictures on her Instagram page of herself at the dealership to fetch a new ride.

See the post below:

An online user @busiwe_bubu also posted about the TV personality getting herself a new ride on X (formerly Twitter).

The post reads:

"Gogo Maweni celebrates Valentine’s Day by gifting herself a brand-new Range Rover."

See the post below:

Fans react to Gogo Maweni's new whip

Shortly after the star made it knownon social media that she has bought another car, many peeps couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@S_1_Z_W_3 said:

"People got money for days."

@peendy_Lwandle wrote:

"Gifting herself enendoda? Congratulations to her."

@Sunflowerreal commented:

"I must say I’m jealous she always buys cars for herself, congratulations."

@TmremblTmrembl1 mentioned:

"She always buys the same Brand...Her obsession with the Range Rover is wild."

@mphokeo responded:

"What exactly are people paying her for? I’m interested in the services she render cause she's making a killing."

@TholisoN replied:

"Now this is the life I want. Gifting myself."

@sbubantu shared:

"They are farming your spirits/ energy, they know once you see this, you'll feel something. It's a ritual among all of you; don't give these people your attention."

@Ogone_Mo mentioned:

"Never thought new Range Rovers are sold at Toyota… but I don’t have one, maybe."

Who is Gogo Maweni?

Gogo Maweni, whose real name is Makgotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, is a South African traditional healer, media personality, and reality TV star.

She is known for her work as a healer, her reality show iZangoma Zodumo, and has been in the news recently for legal issues. She is currently facing charges for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, stemming from an incident in 2019, and was granted bail in January 2025.

