Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Ashley Ogle has broken her silence over reports that she's given birth

The content creator shared a photo of her newborn baby boy on her social media account on Valentine's Day

Fans of the reality TV star congratulated her on her social media post, while others wondered who the father of her baby is

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Ashley Ogle shares photo of her baby. Images: Ashlethebrand

Reality TV star and content creator Ashley Ogle surprised South Africans on Valentine's Day by announcing the arrival of her baby boy on social media.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star previously made headlines when she revealed why she and Sweet Guluva ended their relationship.

Ogle recently trended on social media after her fans gifted her R100 000 and angered South Africans online.

The content creator shared a photo of her baby boy on her Instagram account on 14 February 2026.

"Happy Valentine's to my forever valentine.❤️ It’s just been you and me against the world, playing hide and go seek. We’re hiding, and everyone seeks. Looks like they found us and now we’re “IT”. Let’s go seeking, shall we? The world is a beautiful place, the people are amazing, the earth is green, the animals are beautiful, and God is irreplaceable. I love you forever, Kenzo-Lu," she said.

Social media users react to her post

@_Innocuous_taps said:

"The fanbase will take care of this baby; they'll give her R100k for being a mom."

@Thandi24437987 reacted:

"That's her nephew."

@Buja0603 wrote:

"@grok, Whose the father?"

@chosenwani replied:

"Her minions are about to raise a million rand for her and her baby."

Bonniebrownie said:

"See my baby's chubby cheeks."

Roriii_m reacted:

"Ashley, 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 he’s so perfect. 💕 Congratulations, pumpkin."

@Rinae80564 reacted:

"His genetics are too strong."

Bonniebrownie responded:

"Why am I crying... I love the beautiful write-up 🥰😭😭🥰😍."

@Presh_amazing said:

"Is SG the baby daddy? Don't attack me, I'm just asking."

Chana_x0 wrote:

"Congratulations, mama, on this new journey.😍😍 Welcome Baby Kenzo, our forever love ❤️."

Paula_sweetskal said:

"A precious valentine..God indeed gave you your perfect Valentine's date for a lifetime..😍💙🌻🩷."

The_real_mandi_black replied:

"Aaaw, Biggest Ash and Little K, proud of you, Ashley, and congratulations, God is good."

@BrownShugar11_ wrote:

"My mum will always say, "Never laugh at anyone's situation, because tides do change". She laughed at Mshini and said her pu*** was stretched; she’s also in the same situation. Anyway, congrats to Ashley and Guluva."

@ShinnyAnge40566 said:

"Congratulations to her, nice to see her pu*** stretched."

@Tillyies responded:

"Wait…, was this child conceived in the house or?"

'Big Brother Mzansi's Ashley Ogle announces the arrival of her baby with a photo. Image: MDNNews

Ashley Ogle shades Big Brother Mzansi as season 6 kicks off

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ashley Ogle appeared to take a subtle dig at Big Brother Mzansi on the same day season 6 premiered under the Bazozwa theme.

On the day of the premiere, Ashley launched a new lip gloss range under her AO MOOD brand.

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans praising the business move and others commenting on the subtle jab.

