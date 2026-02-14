Choreographer and social media influencer Hungani Ndlovu had social media buzzing this weekend for his posts on Valentine's Day

The Skeem Saam actor previously made headlines when he and his wife of 6 years, Stephanie Sandows, announced their divorce

Fans of the entertainer praised him for staying positive and celebrating love despite his union ending

'Skeem Saam' Star Hungani Ndlovu Celebrates Valentine's Day After Divorce: "I Still Believe in Love"

Former Scandal! actor and dancer Hungani Ndlovu, who previously ended his marriage to Stephanie Sandows, celebrated Valentine's Day by posting photos on his social media account.

The Skeem Saam actor who trended on social media after his marriage video resurfaced online said he still believes inlove even after his divorce.

Ndlovu shared photos of his Valentine's Day shoot on his Instagram account on 14 February 2026.

"Believing in love isn’t naïve. It’s brave.🫂 I’ve seen the heartbreak. I’ve felt the disappointment. And I still believe in love.✨ Heal. Grow. Stay open. Real strength isn’t in shutting down. I know I believe, but the question is," he captioned the post.

Social media users react to Ndlovu's post

Radio and TV personality Zanelepotelwa said:

"And we’ve always got to believe. Exactly! You absolutely killed this homie🔥👑👑🤩❤️."

_Azariah3 wrote:

"I am sorry you have to post alone this time around, man😢❤️."

Laone Olorato Dirakano responded:

"I am sending you hugs, Hungz. It must be a tough one for you."

Bokang Wayne Maseko replied:

"After recovering from a plane crash."

Phelo Ndima reacted:

"Always, I will always believe in love."

Vumaala responded:

"The colours are so crispy."

Meekness_mrs_yoz_truly_ wrote:

"I still believe in love ❤️."

Alletaneziwe reacted:

"Yes, I believe, and I wish you could go back to the mother of your child. 😂Yes, I know it's not your wish, it's mine. 🤷I just tell you how I feel."

Noliwelove commented:

"Believe it or not, you are my forever crush. 🔥❤️ Bathong ba molimo abuti o motle in and out," (My goodness you are handsome in and out).

_Shesabarb replied:

"Yes, I do. I think a lot of us have been disappointed before, but disappointment doesn't mean love isn't real, it just means we haven't experienced the right ones yet ❤️."

Blackmomchronicles_sa reacted:

"Love and Basketball. One should always believe. ❤️."

Ntobeko Dlamini commented:

"Love is a sweet, painful feeling, so yes, I believe in love no matter what."

Anengoni Rose Misiyose said:

"I'm a huge fan of love."

Kaone Keoboetse wrote:

"I still believe very much in love."

Miss-tee Botswana responded:

"Love is something else. A difficult equation to solve."

'Skeem Saam' actor Hungani Ndlovu believes in love and Valentine's Day after divorcing Stephanie Sandows. Image: Hungani Ndlovu

