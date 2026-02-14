Musician Zee Nxumalo celebrated Valentine's Day with the popular street dweller by the name of Alostro

The star shared loved-up photos of herself and Alostro on the road, receiving a bouquet of roses

Social media users erupted after the photos were shared, giving their mixed reactions to Zee Nxumalo's new photos

Zee Nxumalo celebrated Valentine’s Day with Alostro. Image: Zeenxumalo, MDNnewss

South African musician Zee Nxumalo marked Valentine's Day on 14 February 2026.

The Mama hitmaker had the help of popular Street dweller, Alostro, who helped brighten up her Instagram feed with loved-up Valentine's Day photos.

Zee Nxumalo marks Valentine's Day

On Instagram, Zee Nxumalo and Alostro took over the streets of Johannesburg with their cosied-up photos.

Nxumalo captioned the photos, "Happy Valentine's Day."

In the pictures, Alostro was seen trying to court Nxumalo with a bouquet of red roses on the streets.

feloletee exclaimed:

"Alostro got game!"

yolandamukondi__international joked:

"I love is in the air, others will see others."

plated_by_palesa asked:

"Alostro has a job now? Is that why he is not answering his phone?"

single_father_of_uhmmmm questioned:

"What kind of game does Alostro have bro?"

nobuhle.nn said:

"Alostro is living my dream."

6lingg shared:

"You look so beautiful, mama, and I LOVEEE this dress."

aero_life said:

"Toss and Nadia have nothing on this one."

Alostro's return to the streets

Alostro became popular for his videos on the streets, where he provided humour to very serious situations. Some people attempted to clean him up and offer him a haven and rehabilitation, but he kept going back to the street.

Even DJ Karri tried to help him, but Alostro slipped right through his fingers and returned to the street. Now, he returned to performing in clubs and pubs.

After he ran away, the DJ issued a statement via a video, urging Alostro to do the right thing. “At this point, it's up to him what he wants to do with his life, whether he wants to live with his aunt or come back to me. But as a man, he will decide what he wants to do with his life,” Karri said in the video.

In another video, he expressed heartbreak over Alostro relapsing, “This breaks my heart because he had made a lot of progress, he was getting better, and I don't understand what I saw on that video, especially after the effort he has made to recover. It was only a matter of time for him to recover fully and get back on his feet and be fine. Only God knows.”

Alostro previously accused DJ Karri of exploitation, but that claim was later dismissed.

