Popular South African musician Prince Kaybee left his fans drooling this week when he shared a video of himself doing an intensive exercise routine

The viral video also caught the attention of reality TV star and YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza, who commented on the clip

Kaybee's fans praised his dedication to staying fit and responded to the comment section of the video

Lasizwe comments on Prince Kaybee's exercise routine video. Images: Lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Award-winning content creator Lasizwe Dambuza recently caused a buzz online when he commented on a video of music producer Prince Kaybee's outdoor workout routine.

Dambuza recently trended online when he reunited with his brother, Lungile Mcunu, and invited his mother on Awkward Dates.

The Charlotte hitmaker, who previously hinted at opening his own gym, trended on social media this week when he posted an intense video of himself working out.

The YouTuber commented on a clip of the music producer working on his X account on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

"You are not beating the allegations. Mara keng (what is it) Kabelo he?" he wrote.

South Africans react to Prince Kaybee's clip

@Deartroublegal said:

"Bathong Lasizwe. I see what you did there."

@AdonisJosberg replied:

"I knew Lasizwe wouldn’t let this slide."

@Dwayne2045 responded:

"Slay queens seeing Lord Kaybee, 'The interc*urse champion' doing marketing campaign with this video....usazobaceda sir."

@Real_Ndabezitha wrote:

"Someone's child is in trouble tonight."

@Lebo_stunna responded:

"Nawe uyabona lana ziyakhlala," (You can also see that it's going down here).

@kletlape said:

"Did you see the waist?"

@PhilaDlala wrote:

"Is it him? Like it's really him?"

@maduna99 commented:

"This is what is called lion fu*k, quick and precise."

@princee128 replied:

"Everyone must be allowed to focus on their talents."@RageBaiter95 wrote:

"Why are you stalking him like a predator?"

@HumbleMan83 responded:

"Kabelo! You just had to show them, neh? Ka leka ho o buella, mara sfapano o ntlala matsoho," (I try to defend you, but you are proving them right).

@Past_2Present said:

"They don't call you sex champion for nothing, you put in the work."

@big_SAUCEEY wrote:

"What are the allegations, Lasizwe? I'm a bit late."

@MeeSowCorny wrote:

"It's funny because people do all these workouts and then get lit up by someone who never lifted a weight."

@MhauleTshepo reacted:

"I just knew I had to come to the comment section and bloom."

@Aviwe_ii said:

"Hawu sex champion, you don't wanna ever lose your belt."

@WesiWayne replied:

"You knew exactly what you were doing with this video. I wonder how long you waited for this opportune moment!"

Lasizwe reacts to a video of Prince Kaybee's workout. Image: IdolsSA

Source: Getty Images

Lasizwe Dambuza shoots his shot at Prince Kaybee, SA stunned

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African influencer and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza shot his shot at music producer Prince Kaybee.

The reality TV star left many South Africans stunned after asking to take the music producer out on a date in public.

Many of his fans couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions on social media.

Source: Briefly News