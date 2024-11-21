South African Amapiano musician Zee Nxumalo has a new boyfriend, and he allegedly looks like her

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of him online, and people think they look alike

Some peeps wished they could last long in their relationship, while others criticised their romance

Who is Zee Nxumalo's new boyfriend

Rising star Zee Nxumalo has allegedly launched her boyfriend, Phawula. Musa Khawula alleged that she is dating a man named Phawula, and he posted a photo of them together on X.

@MusaKhawula posted a picture of the singer with her supposed boyfriend and it sparked a debate online.

He captioned the post, "Meet Zee Nxumalo's boyfriend Phawula."

Mzansi reacts to Zee Nxumalo's new romance

This is how some people responded to Zee Nxumalo's supposed boyfriend.

@KhozaVucee asked:

"How did he manage to get her because he doesn’t have looks? Or he got the bag?"

@soso_spayi stated:

"Let the young people be guys. She is young and dating her age group."

@iBonaMisa claimed:

"It won't last."

@Haqani_Rsa said:

"I know this Tsonga brother . He's chowing celebrity and mina um busy still busy with Soshanguve hun.. Yeses 😭😭"

@Sleeh_s shared:

"They look like siblings."

@Dodlonkie stated:

"I saw Nxumalo, and I was like, this guy didn't suffer enough thereby apology hell😂😂at least it wasn't what I thought."

@NJames_LS gushed:

"Ncaaaah I hope they hold it together."

@Undip_ criticised:

"They look really good together, I hope they help each other grow but the industry will not allow that."

@KMJ1_0 shared:

"They look good together."

@ManqobaZooloo claimed:

"This boy is a student at TUT Sosha campus. He calls himself Extra. He wants to be a rapper."

@Gcinahlophe24 joked:

"Musa should tell us who killed Senzo Meyiwa this guy knows everything 😭"

@NtxndoZAR said:

"Listen, I'm just glad she's not moving with a grootman, a true queen."

Trouble in paradise between Dlala Thukzin and Mbalenhle Mavimbela

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mbalenhle Mavimbela went on a rant online and exposed her alleged boyfriend for cheating on her, and it is allegedly Durban muso Dlala Thukzin.

SA is convinced that he has done this before, while others assume that it is a PR stunt to promote her upcoming debut single.

