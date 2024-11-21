There is a new couple in Mzansi celebville, and it seems as though there is already trouble in paradise

Mbalenhle Mavimbela went on a rant and exposed her boyfriend for cheating on her, and it is allegedly the Durban muso

Mzansi is convinced that he has done this before, while others are assuming that this is a PR stunt to promote her upcoming debut single

There seems to be trouble in paradise. Mbalenhle Mavimbela went on a rant and put her alleged boyfriend, Dlala Thukzin, on blast.

Dlala Thukzin allegedly dribbled Mbalenhle Mavimbela. Image: @dlalathukzin, @mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

Heartbroken Mbalenhle goes on a rant

Former The Wife actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela is allegedly dating Durban house music producer Dlala Thukzin. It seems there is trouble in paradise as she goes on a rant and exposes him for cheating on her.

In a trending video on X, Mbalenhle said she was hurt after she saw a video of a girl wearing her jacket.

"You're really hurting me?" she laughs. "I am going to cry, I can't cry on live," she sighed.

"You know the jacket she is wearing? I am not sure if it is mine because I saw only a glimpse of it, but guys, it does look like mine," she continued.

When a fan said she looked hurt, Mbalenhle admitted that she was indeed hurt.

"I don't like fighting with the girl; it is always the guy," Mbalenhle said. When a fan said men work with the devil, she responded, "Yeah, men work with usathane. I think they meet at night. I also think the devil tries to steal their happiness," she said.

The actress said she was focusing on her upcoming single, Zisho Kuwe, which is dropping on 4 December. Instead, she got hit by the reality that she was getting cheated on.

Watch the full video posted by @indabazavantu on X below:

Mbalenhle forgives Dlala Thukzin

In a new video, Mbalenhle went on Instagram live again, this time sharing that she had forgiven her man for hurting her.

She said the man called her and denied allegations that he was cheating. He calmed her down, and she believed him.

"Guys, when you burn men, throw me in the fire as well, and burn me too," she laughed.

When a fan responded to her, saying she is weak for easily forgiving her cheating boyfriend, she laughed.

@indabazabantu also posted a new video:

Mzansi reacts to Mbalenhle and Dlala cheating scandal

Peeps immediately assumed that this was all just a promo for her upcoming single. However, many do believe that she is hurting and that Thukzin did her dirty.

@Burnerburnerac5 argued:

"Definitely promo for whatever single she was talking about in the first video, please abeg he's cheated plenty, and she's never left or addressed it. This a Lemonade moment for her to take her pain and turn it into a bag."

@xabathuli laughed:

"Hlomu, you were better off with Mqhele."

@iLovePrecious97 claimed:

"Lol 😂 but why is she not talking about the fact that she cheats on her so-called man!"

@Ihhashi_Turkei joked:

"Men will kill us with heartbreak one day."

@LwazmeroDlams asked:

"She said, "Men are working with uSathane"😭 why do you guys give us so much credit?"

Dlala Thukzin celebrates SAMA wins

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dlala Thukzin bagged two wins at the South Africa Music Awards.

To celebrate, the iPlan hitmaker organised an event to celebrate his wins and treated fans to a night of free food and drinks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News