Dlala Thukzin is filled with gratitude after bagging two wins at the South Africa Music Awards

The iPlan hitmaker organised an event to celebrate his wins and treated fans to a night of free food and drinks

Mzansi showed love to Thukzi, who couldn't help but brag about his big wins on social media

Dlala Thukzin celebrated his SAMA awards with his supporters. Images: dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

Dlala Thukzin called for a big celebration after scooping two wins at the SAMAs, and everyone was invited.

Dlala Thukzin plans SAMA celebration

Coming from bagging not one but two wins at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and releasing a new project, Dlala Thukzin felt that it was right to celebrate with the people who have been holding him down - his supporters.

The iPlan hitmaker's song won him an award for Best Collaboration, while Permanent Music 3 secured him the Best Dance Album award. For that, he announced a special get-together with his fans to celebrate his achievement.

Taking to his Instagram story, Uncle Dlala extended an invite to his supporters for a braai to celebrate his wins, complete with free food and drinks:

"I would love to personally invite you for a braai this Wednesday at The Villa. Meat and drinks on me, as we start celebrations for winning two SAMA awards.

"I can't go door-to-door and thank everyone who spends their money and votes to see me shine and win. Your love is felt, so please join us tomorrow in celebration."

Mzansi shows love to Dlala Thukzin

Reacting to his wins, Thukzin humbly bragged on Twitter (X) with a hilarious post:

"So I won 2 SAMAs yesterday, but you don't see me bragging about it."

Fans were in stitches at Thukzin's humour and congratulated him:

zuriwtf joked:

"They should learn from you."

SwartSakk showed love to Thukzin:

"Well done, brother, you deserve it."

BantuLittle trolled:

"Thank you for letting us know, unprovoked."

BonginkosiThabs posted:

"You also won song of the year in almost every radio station, and didn't say anything."

Tyla send message after winning SAMAs

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's message after winning her SAMA awards.

The singer was unable to attend the prestigious event but thanked her supporters and the organisers for the love.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News