Teko Modise recently showed off his designer outfit that comprised of Balmain and Saint Laurent pieces

The former Orlando Pirates player flaunted his clutch bag worth just over R18K, and peeps admired his style

Meanwhile, others bashed Teko for overspending and hoped he wouldn't ask for donations soon

Teko Modise flaunted his R18K Balmain bag and R13K Saint Laurent sneakers. Images: therealtekomodise

Source: Instagram

Teko Modise is fashion goals and recently flaunted his designer threads worth thousands.

How much is Teko Modise's outfit?

Since officially retiring from the field, Teko Modise has been enjoying the fruits of his labour, and fans now get to see how he spends his time and money.

When he's not bagging brand sponsorships or using his soccer know-how during football matches, the former Mamelodi Sundowns star flaunts his passion for fashion on Instagram.

The unsuspecting fashionista is a lover of the finer things in life, with designer threads being at the forefront.

He recently showed off his latest fit, a casual look that comprised a pair of loose-fitting pants with a Kenzo T-shirt and a Kenzo bucket hat worth R2.8K and R2.3K, respectively.

He completed the look with a pair of R13K Saint Laurent sneakers and an R18K Balmain bag. In total, Teko's fit was well over R36K:

Mzansi weighs in on Teko Modise's look

Netizens couldn't help but admire Teko's style:

Kutlwi3 said:

"If there’s a gent that dresses well for me, it definitely has to be him."

kabelokabu_012 hyped Teko:

"If not Dona then who else?"

babeotswejang was impressed:

"I like his sense of fashion."

Meanwhile, others worried about his future, saying he was spending way too much money on designer brands:

DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"We don't wanna see Capitec cards here asking for what what."

_missdemeanor_ threw shade at Teko:

"Soon, they'll be asking us to donate for his funeral, but the bag."

manlikeBASANI wasn't impressed:

"Why the hell do y'all buy bags worth R18 000 / R540 000 for? Stupid purchases, man, so dumb."

Thuli Phongolo shows off Louis Vuitton bag

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thuli Phongolo's new Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini Bag.

The price tag on her new accessory had netizens losing their minds, stunned that people actually pay that much for bags.

Source: Briefly News