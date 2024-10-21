Teko Modise's stylish black-and-white suit, designed by Mthokozisi Masondo, impressed social media users

Fans praised the retired footballer, known as The General, for his fashionable look, shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Reactions on social media highlighted Modise's style, with many calling him an inspiration and commending his elegant outfit

Teko Modise ate and left no crumbs in a stylish black-and-white suit designed by the talented Mthokozisi Masondo. Social media users praised the retired soccer legend for showing his elegant side.

Teko Modise impressed social media users with his stylish look. Image: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Teko Modise impresses fans with his outfit

Retired professional footballer Teko Modise is giving Mzansi fashion lovers a run for their money. The iconic star recently had fans taking notes when he stepped out draped in a stunning suit.

A picture of the former Bafana Bafana captain rocking a stylish pair of black pants and a white blazer was shared on X by the popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Khawula also noted that Modise, affectionately known as The General, was dressed by the talented South African designer Mthokozisi Masondo. He wrote:

"Teko Modise x Mthokozisi Masondo."

Fans react to Teko Modise's fashionable look

Social media users agreed that the former Bafana Bafana captain knows how to put a stylish outfit together. Some even referred to the star as an inspiration.

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Smart 🤌🏽🔥"

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"Ahh manje clean.🤝 The colors of dignity.👌"

@khandizwe_chris added:

"The General 💪🏾🔥🔥"

@Dingswayo_N said:

"That's so exquisite 🔥🔥🔥"

@Crasythings added:

"Teko modise is an inspiration."

@don_meister19 wrote:

"Best dressed, General."

