Bonang Matheba dazzled fans with her latest stunning snaps, setting a high standard for celebrity fashion

The media personality, fresh from hosting Miss South Africa, wowed in a stylish maxi dress paired with slingback heels and a chic bag

Social media users praised her look as elegant, decent, and luxurious, solidifying her status as a style icon

Bonang Matheba is setting the bar very high for other celebrities with her stunning looks. The larger-than-life media personality ate and left no crumbs with her recent snaps.

Bonang Matheba oozes elegance in new pictures

Shuu! Bonang Matheba is stepping on necks with her fashion game. The star has been in the game for a while, but she still gives the other fashion girlies a run for their money.

Queen B, fresh from hosting the Miss South Africa competition and making headlines with her designer outfits, shared snaps that had Mzansi taking notes. The B'Dazzled star rocked a stunning maxi dress that hugged the right body parts, and she completed the look with a pair of slingback heels and a bag.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Fans love Bonang Matheba's look

Social media users agreed that the star nailed the look. Many loved how decent yet elegant the radio and television presenter's outfit looked.

@thembi_mazibuk0 said:

"So mindful, so demure, very presentable, and so respectful 😍🔥 👏"

@lalatuku commented:

"Send the dress doll. 😍👗"

@kitsokgori wrote:

"That mint and burgundy combo!"

@purplepoise12 added:

"This look 🤌🏼 Equally parts simple and luxurious 😍😍"

@official_mercyeke noted:

"Big B😍😍"

@the_bforce said:

"A style icon through and through 😍❤️"

Bonang Matheba talks about finding love after David Phume dating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africa's media darling Bonang Matheba loves to hide her private life from social media. The star recently trended when eagle-eyed social media users spotted her and businessman David Phume getting cosy at her lush birthday party.

Bonang Matheba is in love, and she can't hide it. The media personality has dated several prominent stars, including the late AKA, media personality Slikour and Nigerian superstar D'Banj.

