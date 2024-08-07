Bonang Matheba trended recently after being spotted with businessman David Phume at her birthday party

In her show B'Dazzled by Bonang , she revealed she found love again after being single for six years, expressing happiness with her new relationship

Bonang emphasised the intentionality in choosing the right partner amid personal challenges, including the BNG litigation and her move to New York

South Africa's media darling Bonang Matheba loves to hide her private life from social media. The star recently trended when eagle-eyed social media users spotted her and businessman David Phume getting cosy at her lush birthday party.

Bonang Matheba on finding love after being single for six years

Bonang Matheba is in love, and she can't hide it. The media personality has dated several prominent stars, including the late AKA, media personality Slikour and Nigerian superstar D'Banj.

According to TimesLIVE, the star gushed about the new man in her life during an episode of her show B'Dazzled by Bonang. Bonang's love life hit the spotlight following the rumours that she was dating businessman David Phume. Speaking about her new man, the Being Bonang star said he came at the right time in her life.

"I was single for six years before. Now you can't get me any more. It's going well. I'm very happy. We found our rhythm."

Bonang talks about her relationship

The star also spoke about being intentional about being with the right person. She said she found love after dealing with many challenges and changes in her life, including the controversial BNG litigation and her move to New York.

