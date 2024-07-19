The new co-producer for Bonang Matheba's reality show has been announced as Cake Media

The media company is owned by the media personality's rumoured boyfriend, David Phume

Netizens gushed over this, with many saying the couple is building their very own empire

The new season of Bonang Matheba's B'Dazzled is in the works, and there is a new captain in town. Mzansi is more convinced that Bonang and entrepreneur David Phume are an item after they cosied up at her birthday soiree recently.

Bonang Matheba's new boyfriend, David Phume, will co-produce 'B’Dazzeld'. Image: @davidphume, @bonang

New co-producer joins B-Dazzled

Cake Media has been announced as the new media company that will co-produce Bonang Matheba's reality show B’Dazzeld. The owner of the company is none other than Bonang Matheba's rumoured boyfriend, David Phume.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the show will be broadcast on S3 (formerly SABC 3).

"Cake Media co-produces Bonang Series. Cake Media, founded by media and tech entrepreneur David Phume, is co-producing B’Dazzeld reality show on S3. The company’s history in tv production includes co-producing ‘The Braai Show’ with AKA and Cassper."

Mzansi reacts to the news

Some people gushed over this news, saying Bonang and her man are building their own empire. Of course, there are many salty comments about Bonang Matheba's choice of men.

@ImmaculateBreed shared:

"They are building an empire."

@TinahN_ said:

"Praying for them to break up."

@Qonce265 joked:

"Business and pleasure."

@OlwethuRwaxa gushed:

"I love it for them."

@ThaaBLaa advised:

"He bothers no one, he deserves a chance at love again. They make each other happy. Y'all X demons need to stay tf away from them."

@Karabo_kem shared:

"I love it when pillow talk moves to the boardroom conversations."

Bonang Matbeba gives advice to entrepreneurs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba gave sound advice to young entrepreneurs at a Mail & Guardian event. Queen B emphasised the importance of starting their businesses and seeking help with it.

Mzansi praised Bonang for imparting valuable advice to young minds, with many expressing admiration for her motivational words.

