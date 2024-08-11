The Miss South Africa beauty pageant was a chance for South African celebrities to show up interesting their best

Bonang Matheba, who was the host for Miss South Africa, came dressed to impress. as all eyes were on her as she took to the stage all night

Iconic TV presenter Bonang Matheba has some amazing looks up her sleeves, and her supporters were amazed to see a trend in who designed the gowns

Miss South Africa pageant was a night field with amazing fashion looks. Bonang Matheba was dressed to kill as usual and relied on Nigerian designers.

Bonang Matheba wore five fiver looks as the Miss SA host and they were all by Nigerian designers. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

South African designers Gert Johan Coetzee and Malondie designed dresses for Miss South Africa finalists. Netizens shared their thoughts on the amazing gowns Bonang wore for the night.

Bonang Matheba slays Miss SA with Nigerian designers

Bonang wore five gowns for her appearance at Miss SA as the host. Beloved TV presenter Bonang's first look was a dazzling gown by Vekee James, an award-winning fashion designer born in Nigeria. Bonang modelled the figure-hugging, statuesque dress. See the photo below:

Bonang's second look was channelling her inner goddess with a golden number. Somobysomo, a clothing brand based in Lagos, Nigeria, See the dress below:

The third look for Bonang at the Miss SA event was by an MBA graduate from Lagos Business School turned fashion designer, Oluwaseye Oladejo, who founded SheyeOladejo. She put Bonang in a classic gown in a soft pink.

Bonang's fourth look was by a Nirgeira-based bridal brand, Mazelle Bridal. For this look, Bonang rocked a sliver regal look. See the photo below:

Bonang Matheba's final Miss SA look was in a dress by Emaginebybukola, also based in Lagos. The stunning gown looked ethereal and delicate, with impressive beading.

What do you need to know about Miss Sa 2024

One of the Miss South Africa finalists, Chdimma Adetshina, caused controversy when her citizenship was questioned when she was said to be half-Nigerian.

The Miss South Africa organization had confirmed that she was South African, but it was later proven to be wrong.

Miss SA Judge Lerato Kganyago defended ChidimmaAdesthina, and there was a petition circulated to get rid of her as a judge.

Chidimma Adetshina finally withdrew from the competition and was replaced in the top 10 Miss South Africa finalists.

SA reacts to Bonang Matheba's 5 outfits

Many noticed that Bonang wore all Nigerian designers. Nigerian netizens commented complimenting her taste in dresses. Read the comments below:

princeglam_empire noted:

"And she wore all Nigerian designers."

damelanin__ commented:

"South Africans: She can’t compete. She has Nigerian heritage. Bonang: Rocking Nigerian designers all through. Miss South Africa still getting the Nigerian touch. #WeInfluenceAfrica now cry."

favensecret applauded:

"All looks made by Nigerian designers!"

siyabunny wrote:

"No one does it better, no one."

official_mercyeke gushed:

"Lovely."

sibz_jolie applauded:

"Ooooohhh she’s taking it."

nkocymajola_ swooned:

"I know who my Queen is."

othusitsesesike declared:

"All five looks were designed by Nigerian designers, can we take a moment and applaud the Goats of Africa."

maheehh was chuffed:

"All dresses made by Nigerian designers👏 my fellow Nigerians we should be proud, Music we are no 1, Fashion as well we are the best!"

Fans gush over Bonang Matheba's fashion sense

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba has again proven why she is named the number one stylish Mzansi celebrity. The star shared some snaps of herself draped in a beautiful dress that complemented both her skin and perfect figure.

The reality TV star Bonang Matheba made headlines recently after she announced that a new non-alcoholic drink has been added to the House of BNG. This is not the first time Queen B has stunned her fans, as she always dresses to kill.

Recently, the 37-year-old media personality shared some fantastic pictures of herself dressed in a stunning brown dress with many fans gushing over the star on her Instagram page.

