Thembi Seete attended the Honor event in Joburg, impressing social media users with her stylish plaid suit, thigh-high boots, and Louis Vuitton accessories

The event, hosted by Lootlove and Tbo Touch, also featured celebrities like CiCi, Liyema, Sbahle Mpisane, and Gaisang Noge

Speaking to Briefly News, fashion designer Xolisa Tony Mahlakahlaka praised the suit but suggested different accessories to avoid an overwhelming look

Thembi Seete recently stepped out to attend an event, and she looked classy and stylish as always. The star has been hailed by social media users for her impeccable taste in fashion.

Thembi Seete looked stylish in her recent pictures. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete stuns in new pictures

Media personality Thembi Seete has cemented her place among Mzansi's best-dressed celebrities. The Gomora actress, who has been in the industry for years, always steps out looking perfect.

Thembi was among the many celebrities who attended the Honor event in Joburg. Hosted by Lootlove and Tbo Touch, the glamorous event was attended by stars like CiCi, Liyema, Sbahle Mpisane and Gaisang Noge.

Pictures shared on the micro-blogging platform X by @nozipho_mashaba show the former Idols SA judge wearing a plaid suit with thigh-high boots. She matched the look with a Louis Vuitton bag and matching belt. Take a look at the pictures below:

Fashion designer weighs in on Thembi Seete's look

Briefly News spoke to upcoming fashion designer and celebrity stylist Xolisa Tony Mahlakahlaka who shared his thoughts on the star's look. He said the suit was on point, but Thembi should have accessorised it differently.

"I think there’s just too much going on. The old Coco Chanel quote of looking in the mirror and taking one thing off is so important.

"I love the suit though I just wish it would have been styled differently. A white turtleneck stockings and a different choice of boot would have been great. It’s just too many textures and prints, nowhere for the eye to settle."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

