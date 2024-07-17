Media personality Bonang Matheba recently stunned in a new picture, showcasing her flawless look in a figure-hugging corseted dress with a matching scarf

The image, re-posted on X (formerly Twitter), sparked pregnancy rumours among social media users, with mixed reactions

While some speculated about her pregnancy, others praised the A Very Bonang Year star's beauty and fashion sense

Bonang Matheba is the picture of perfection. The star always ensures that her posts are flawless and never steps out looking crusty.

Bonang Matheba's picture sparked pregnancy rumours. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba looks gorgeous in recent picture

We all know Queen B always looks on point, no matter the occasion. The larger-than-life radio and television presenter recently stepped on necks with an elegant outfit.

A picture of the star re-posted on the micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the Being Bonang star's killer curves in a figure-hugging corseted dress. Bonang Matheba accessorised the look with a matching scarf. The post's caption read:

"Bonang..❤"

Bonang's picture sparks pregnancy rumours

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Bonang Matheba's picture. Surprisingly, many comments suggested that the Young, Famous & African star looked pregnant. Others showered Queen B for her unmatched beauty and always serving fashion goals on the timeline.

@Markosonke1 said:

"Pregnant? Anyway angikho lapho."

@TiaggoAdamz commented:

"Is she pregnant?"

@OlwethuRwaxa wrote:

"Queen B, I love her so much❤️"

@karabeast24 said:

"If she ever decides to have a kid they will have completely different noses."

@MalekTrendz added:

"Beautiful and gorgeous."

@BlvckScvleOle said:

"I have an issue with women that celebrate this woman."

