Lasizwe is in love with his new Volvo EX30 and can't hide it. Since joining the Volvo family a few months ago, the star has been flaunting his electric ride on social media.

Lasizwe's outfit made from Volvo EX30's car seats gets SA talking

Lasizwe is constantly taking his fashion up a notch. The famous YouTuber, who has been sharing pictures and videos of his new Volvo EX30 every chance he gets, recently rocked an outfit made from seat cover material.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Awkward Dates host shared pictures rocking the one-of-a-kind look and applauded the designer for doing a splendid job. He wrote:

"Firstly @naoserati SIR, A WHOLE OUTFIT MADE OF OUT FABRIC USED for CAR SEATS (watch slide 2, INSANEEEEEE)

"Secondly @volvocarsa HOW DID YOU GUYS COME UP WITH THIS, BECAUSE ITS GENIUSSSSSSSSSSS… Sana!! This outfit oh my soul! ATE! 8! ATE! What a collaboration. I enjoyed working with you guys. What a beautiful concept!"

Briefly News spoke to Volvo SA, which explained how the Volvo EX30 compares to other electric cars in terms of range, performance, and technology.

"On a single charge, the Volvo EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range model can cover up to 476 km (according to the WLTP cycle). The Twin Motor version of the EX30, meanwhile, is one of the fastest-accelerating models on the market, capable of completing the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.6 seconds.

"So, in South Africa’s sub-R1-million fully electric segment, the EX30 lays claim to having both the highest single-charge range and the fastest 0-100 km/h time."

Fans react to Lasizwe's daring outfit

Social media users absolutely loved Lasizwe's look. Many applauded him for nailing the concept.

@zuriwtf said:

"Beautiful work, ngl."

@LundonLundon1 wrote:

"Wow, Lasizwe looks stunning, this is amazing."

Lasizwe Dambuza celebrates new Volvo electric car

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe Dambuza made a big splash on social media with a new purchase. The content creator celebrated his brand-new car with his brother, Lungile Mcunu.

Youtuber Lasizwe Dambuza captured his sibling's reaction to the whip. Online users were thoroughly amused as Lungile celebrated Lasizwe Dambuza's new car.

